Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Teen vandals have admitted to smashing windows and causing damage at Tipton St John Pavilion.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Glass was found on a bench and on the floor after vandals struck at the pavilion. Picture: Dean Stewart Glass was found on a bench and on the floor after vandals struck at the pavilion. Picture: Dean Stewart

Devon and Cornwall Police said two 15-year-old boys from Sidmouth have been interviewed in relation to the matter which happened at the start of July.

The boys admitted to committing the offences and will now be dealt with through 'community resolution'.

Ottery St Mary Town Council received an update on the village pavilion, which had its window smashed, walls covered in paint and interior contents found in the river.

The town council approached the playing field trustees offering to take on ownership of the facilities following the incident.

Vandals smashed windows on Wednesday evening. Picture: Dean Stewart Vandals smashed windows on Wednesday evening. Picture: Dean Stewart

Mayor Roger Giles said members had been 'greatly distressed' at the terrible vandalism and were prepared to help at a council meeting on Monday, September 2.

He said: "The town council was looking to see how we could help and we did wonder if you might the community of Tipton might want the town council to take ownership of those facilities.

"It wasn't something we were pushing on you but if that was something you wanted we would be prepared to consider that."

David Birch, chairman of the Tipton Playing Field Association, told the meeting culprits had been identified and were going through a legal process.

He thanked the council on behalf of the committee for their concern but said members were unanimously agreed the community should continue running the facilities.

Mr Birch told the meeting: "We have managed that facility in the interest of the community for 50 years.

"There are occasional problems that are beyond our control in terms of flood, which have been a drain on our resources but we have managed it.

"I think the community would still very want to retain ownership and management of the playing fields.

"That's not to say we are not interested in any support the town council might be able to give us in the future. Many thanks for your interest and your concern and your offer."

David Boyle, treasurer for TPFA, thanked the 'marvellous' effort of the town council following the vandalism.

He said: "We very much welcome your offer of financial assistance. At the moment we do not know what the financial consequences are going to be because we have yet not submitted a claim to our insurer. Hopefully we will not be out of pocket by to much."