‘Save the NHS’ – outpouring of love from Sidmouth for those fighting coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 May 2020

A tuneful rainbow message Picture: Anne Bishop

A tuneful rainbow message Picture: Anne Bishop

Picture: Anne Bishop

This title put out an appeal for people to show us how you are paying tribute to our wonderful NHS staff and these photos show how you have come through.

Rainbow for key workers Picture: Ian LangeRainbow for key workers Picture: Ian Lange

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause  which resonates throughout  local communities every  Thursday night at 8pm.

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

We asked for you to send us your personal ‘thank you’ photographs to the NHS staff and we want it to continue.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips or photo messages, together with full details of who is featured. We would also need them to include your name and location with the email.

Sandy Evans left a rainbow rock at Newton Poppleford to be found Picture: Sand EvansSandy Evans left a rainbow rock at Newton Poppleford to be found Picture: Sand Evans

Email sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

Lesley Morris' grandaughter, Emily-Rose Davies, 19 months-old, painted this colourful Sidmouth scene Picture: Lesley MorrisLesley Morris' grandaughter, Emily-Rose Davies, 19 months-old, painted this colourful Sidmouth scene Picture: Lesley Morris

Rainbow for key workers Picture: Ian LangeRainbow for key workers Picture: Ian Lange

Debbie Coles painted this heart warming virtual hug to share with our readers Picture: Debbie ColesDebbie Coles painted this heart warming virtual hug to share with our readers Picture: Debbie Coles

Support for key workers at The Radway Inn Picture: Ian LangeSupport for key workers at The Radway Inn Picture: Ian Lange

A triple rainbow for key workers Picture: Laura BroughtonA triple rainbow for key workers Picture: Laura Broughton

Spotted above the 1922 Social Club Picture: Kathy WalshSpotted above the 1922 Social Club Picture: Kathy Walsh

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

