‘Save the NHS’ – outpouring of love from Sidmouth for those fighting coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 May 2020
Picture: Anne Bishop
This title put out an appeal for people to show us how you are paying tribute to our wonderful NHS staff and these photos show how you have come through.
The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday night at 8pm.
It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.
We asked for you to send us your personal ‘thank you’ photographs to the NHS staff and we want it to continue.
Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips or photo messages, together with full details of who is featured. We would also need them to include your name and location with the email.
Email sidmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk
