‘Save the NHS’ – outpouring of love from Sidmouth for those fighting coronavirus

A tuneful rainbow message Picture: Anne Bishop Picture: Anne Bishop

This title put out an appeal for people to show us how you are paying tribute to our wonderful NHS staff and these photos show how you have come through.

Rainbow for key workers Picture: Ian Lange Rainbow for key workers Picture: Ian Lange

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday night at 8pm.

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through streets, and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

Sandy Evans left a rainbow rock at Newton Poppleford to be found Picture: Sand Evans Sandy Evans left a rainbow rock at Newton Poppleford to be found Picture: Sand Evans

Lesley Morris' grandaughter, Emily-Rose Davies, 19 months-old, painted this colourful Sidmouth scene Picture: Lesley Morris Lesley Morris' grandaughter, Emily-Rose Davies, 19 months-old, painted this colourful Sidmouth scene Picture: Lesley Morris

Rainbow for key workers Picture: Ian Lange Rainbow for key workers Picture: Ian Lange

Debbie Coles painted this heart warming virtual hug to share with our readers Picture: Debbie Coles Debbie Coles painted this heart warming virtual hug to share with our readers Picture: Debbie Coles

Support for key workers at The Radway Inn Picture: Ian Lange Support for key workers at The Radway Inn Picture: Ian Lange

A triple rainbow for key workers Picture: Laura Broughton A triple rainbow for key workers Picture: Laura Broughton

Spotted above the 1922 Social Club Picture: Kathy Walsh Spotted above the 1922 Social Club Picture: Kathy Walsh