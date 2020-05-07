Advanced search

Sidmouth The Donkey Sanctuary takes big global step

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 May 2020

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Sidmouth’s The Donkey Sanctuary is the first equine charity in the world to be accepted into the United Nations’ Mountain Partnership.

The Devon-based cause will now join forces with international governments, organisations and private sectors to help improve the lives of mountain people and protect mountain environments globally.

This move will help The Donkey Sanctuary’s international work to improve the welfare of working equines in mountain areas, including in Nepal, where donkeys and mules work alongside communities that rely solely on the brick-making industry for their income.

The charity also works with communities manufacturing a traditional spirit, called Mezcal (similar to tequila), where donkeys and mules collect the required cacti and firewood from the steep hills and forests of southern Mexico.

João Rodrigues, the charity’s senior lead for welfare assessment, said: “Having the opportunity to join the Mountain Partnership is absolutely fantastic, as it allows us to create new ways to promote the health and welfare of working equines.”

