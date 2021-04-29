Published: 3:00 PM April 29, 2021

Organisers of Sidmouth’s popular Summer Play Season have kindly donated tickets for a prize draw that aims to help children cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

They are backing an initiative run by the Rotary Clubs of Exeter and Topsham.

The Rotarians say: “Thanks to the generosity of eight Devon theatres, 30 pairs of theatre tickets have been donated to Exeter Rotary Clubs, supporting their Homework Club appeal.

“This project helps children, from St James School in Beacon Heath, Exeter, who have experienced difficulties as a result of the Covid lockdown.

“Some great shows are due to return at a theatre near you.”

By entering the prize draw you will obtain free viewing of a packed video programme of entertainment on Friday, May 7. You will be advised of the Zoom link for this on May 5. The successful prize draw winners will be announced during The Show Must Go On video. Go to exeter-rotary.co.uk to buy a ticket.

