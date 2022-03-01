Sidmouth theatre after lockdown sell-out

The first five shows at the Manor Pavillion after lockdown have been sell-outs.

Among those shows, at the Manor Pavilion Theatre, was Sidmouth Youth Theatre’s production of ‘The Show Will Go On’ and the Moonstone Theatre Company’s ‘Dead in the Water’ – an original classic period whodunit which sold 460 over two nights.

‘Variety by the Sea’, showing on 12 March, has been sold out for weeks.

Theatre manager Graham Whitlock said: “We are now bouncing back, but to be honest the demand for live theatre has amazed us, just how fast it is happening.

“As it seems the public are very keen to return to the venue and want to be entertained.”

Councillor Nick Hookway, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder for culture, leisure, sport and tourism, said: “It is great to see the return of live performances and growing demand for tickets as so many people have been starved of live performances now for almost two years.

“EDDC has supported the Manor Pavilion Theatre throughout all the lockdowns recognising how important the theatre is to not just to Sidmouth but to the local economy.

“The theatre is vital to the many freelancers involved in working at the venue - be it sound or lighting engineers, stage set designers as well as the actors and actresses whose livelihoods depend on live theatre being available again.

“I’m thrilled to see an exciting programme ahead and would like to encourage everyone to get back to enjoying live performances again… As I will be!”

Starting at the Manor Pavillion this Saturday, (March 5) is the 'Two Pigeons' presented by Woodbury Dance Company. This is the story of a young artist who, despite being in love with a young woman, becomes infatuated with a mysterious gipsy queen.

The venue is also looking forward to a packed programme of events including the return of the very popular Summer Season presented by Paul Taylor- Mills, 12 great plays over 12 weeks.

Along with the return of some popular and new productions to suit all tastes. Full details can be found at www.manorpavilion.com