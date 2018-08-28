Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking News

Sidmouth to lose another bank following Santander announcement

PUBLISHED: 10:42 23 January 2019

Santander, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Santander, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Picture: Google Maps

Another Sidmouth bank is set to close its doors for good.

Santander announced today (Wednesday) that it will be closing 140 of its branches in 2019, with Sidmouth’s bank closing on June 20.

A bank spokesperson said it will look to find alternative roles for 1,270 people affected wherever possible and expects to redeploy about a third of staff.

It follows the closure of the town’s NatWest bank last year and the Co-operative in 2016, leaving just HSBC and Lloyds as the only banks in the town.

Santender says the closures are in response to changes in how customers are choosing to carry out their banking.

Susan Allen, head of retail and business banking, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels. As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.

“We continue to believe that branches have a vital role to play and we will be refurbishing 100 of our branches over the next two years. We are confident that following these changes we will have the right branch network to serve our customers’ changing needs, and we expect the size of our network to remain stable for the foreseeable future.”

The bank says it plans to invest £55million to refurbish 100 branches over the next two years as part of its future branch network plans.

A bank spokesman said: “Santander will support customers of closing branches to find other ways to bank that best suit their needs, including individual help to find alternative Santander branches and access digital, telephone and Post Office banking services.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road out of Ottery reopened after car ends up in ditch

Chineway Road is closed in both directions. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for two blue plaques to salute historic landmarks

The family-run Bedford Hotel in Sidmouth.

Swimmer drowned after drinking during picnic on beach near Sidmouth

Devon County Hall in Exeter.

Challenge to £55,000 price tag to replace Ottery footbridge following bid rejection

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

‘It’s an honour’ says Ottery’s new deputy mayor

Councillor Paul Carter has been appointed deputy mayor, pictured with mayor Paul Bartlett. Picture: Clarissa Place

Most Read

Road out of Ottery reopened after car ends up in ditch

Chineway Road is closed in both directions. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for two blue plaques to salute historic landmarks

#includeImage($article, 225)

Swimmer drowned after drinking during picnic on beach near Sidmouth

#includeImage($article, 225)

Challenge to £55,000 price tag to replace Ottery footbridge following bid rejection

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s an honour’ says Ottery’s new deputy mayor

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Warriors Under-13s impress in derby win

Football on pitch

Sidmouth to lose another bank following Santander announcement

Santander, Sidmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Girl power evident as Sidmouth Under-11s impress

Action from the Sidmouth versus Exmouth U9 meeting. Picture: SIMON HORN

Drop-in event on new St Luke’s Church hall building in Newton Poppleford

The approved design for the new church hall. Picture: NDM Architects

Probus donation to SVS lunch club

L-R Anthony Fensom (Past Secretary Probus), Malcolm Davies (Past President Probus), Frances Newth (President SVS), Simon Card (Past Press Officer Probus). Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary Services
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists