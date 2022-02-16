Sidmouth Town Band return to Manor Pavilion Theatre

Sidmouth Town Band return to the Manor Pavilion Theatre on Friday, February 25, to perform a selection of popular, traditional and classical instrumental music.

The concert is presented by the Sidmouth Lions Club in aid of the Town Band and its own community service and charity activities.

This will be the first chance to see Sidmouth Town Band at the Manor Pavilion for several months. The band were due to perform there in early December, but the show was cancelled.

The Seagrass Trio, who play guitar, ukelele and drums - Credit: The Seagrass Trio

Next Friday the band’s own programme will be supplemented by guest musicians The Seagrass Trio, playing their own original material and covers adapted to suit the guitar, ukelele and drums. They describe their sound as ‘country Americana meets folk with a hint of pop’, with harmonies playing an important part.

Tickets are £10 and available online from the theatre’s website or by calling the box office on 01395 514413.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.45pm start.