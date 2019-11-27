Forget politics and winter gloom with Sidmouth Town Band

Sidmouth Town Band. Picture: Kyle Baker KYLE BAKER

Politicians are well-known for blowing their own trumpets, particularly with an election approaching. But there is a chance to forget about politics and enjoy some real brass instrument music in early December, with Sidmouth Town Band.

A spokesman said: "In these darker days of winter, there's no better combination to help forget about politics, keep warm and raise your spirits, than Christmas and a brass band.

"Swap your candidates for cornets, poll trackers for trombones and ballot boxes for basses, because it is time for the incredibly popular annual Sidmouth Town Band Christmas concerts at the Manor Pavilion.

"The concerts will feature some brand new arrangements of festive favourites, blended with traditional seasonal music, and a few light hearted surprises mixed in for good measure.

"It is a concert with a real feel-good factor."

The shows take place on Friday, December 6, and Saturday, December 7, at 7.30pm and 2.30pm respectively.

Tickets are £5 from the Manor Pavilion website or the box office on 01395 514413.