Sidmouth Town Band concert for charity

Chris Gradwell and Andrew Daldorph. Picture Courtesy of Chris Gradwell Contributed

The event at the Manor Pavilion Theatre will raise money for the Sidmouth Lions Club and the band itself

Two guest musicians will join the Sidmouth Town Band for a special concert at the Manor Pavilion Theatre.

The programme will include popular, traditional and classical music from the ever-popular band, along with jazz played by Andrew Daldorph on piano/keyboard and Chris Gradwell on saxophone/clarinet.

The talented pair met 17 years ago and immediately clicked as a duo, because of their love of fine music.

Both are classically trained, and often heard around the South West, performing the works of the great classical composers. But on this occasion they will be demonstrating their appreciation of jazz, with its freedom of improvising and spontaneous performance.

The concert takes place on Friday, February 15, from 7.45pm (doors open at 7pm), and is in aid of the Sidmouth Town Band and the Sidmouth Lions Club’s community service and charity activities. Tickets are £12 each from the Manor Pavilion Theatre box office 01395 514413.