Sidmouth Town Band entertain Christmas Eve shoppers

Published: 2:09 PM December 24, 2021
Shoppers in Sidmouth were entertained by Sidmouth Town Band this morning (December 24) in one of their last pre-Christmas performances.

The band had been planning two Christmas concerts at the Manor Pavilion Theatre at the beginning of December, but these had to be cancelled for reasons the band said were 'beyond their control'.

There has still been a full programme of performances, though, with the band playing at the Connaught at Christmas event and in the town centre on December 10 and 18.

Their first Christmas Eve performance was under cover of the archway at Libra Court, as it was raining at the time. Many shoppers stopped to enjoy festive favourites including Jingle Bells, Good King Wenceslas and Little Donkey. Later the band moved on to other parts of the town centre. 

This evening they will be playing at various pubs and hotels, including outside the Anchor at 7pm, Dukes at 7.25 and the Volunteer at about 10pm.  


