There’s no better combination to raise the spirits and help keep warm than Christmas and a brass band and this year will see the return of the incredibly popular Sidmouth Town Band Christmas Concerts.



The band will be performing a packed programme of music in the beautiful setting and atmosphere of the Manor Pavilion Theatre on Friday, December 3 and Saturday 4, starting at 7.30pm and 3.00pm respectively.



The musical programme will feature some modern arrangements of festive favourites blended with traditional seasonal music and with a few light-hearted surprises mixed in for good measure. This concert has always been an event with a ‘feel good factor’ and 2021 will be no exception with music and laughter to really start Christmas off in style.



Tickets are available from the Manor Pavilion Box Office at www.manorpavilion.com or on 01395 514413.

For further information on the band see: www.sidmouthtownband.co.uk