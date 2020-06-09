Advanced search

Sidmouth Town Band opens summer season with virtual concert

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 June 2020

Martin Cordy practising at home. Picture: Sidmouth Town Band

Martin Cordy practising at home. Picture: Sidmouth Town Band

Archant

A virtual concert by Sidmouth Town Band has struck a cheerful note during the coronavirus lockdown.

The band would have played at Connaught Gardens on Sunday, May 31 as the start of their summer season.

Instead, they put together a concert video with the band performing individually in their own homes, in the style of a Zoom group, and posted it on Facebook.

A spokesman said: “We know everyone is missing family, friends and work.

“For us at Sidmouth Town Band, missing band is the equivalent of missing all three.

“Tonight should have been the opening concert in our summer season at the Connaught Gardens, and what a beautiful evening it would have been.

“Sadly, we can’t perform just yet, due to Covid-19, so we hope this video - brilliantly put together by our principal percussionist Thomas Clemo - lets you know we are all thinking of you, and can’t wait to be performing for you again soon.”

The video can be viewed here

