Spending plan 'to support our vibrant community' announced by Sidmouth Town Council

The spending plan for the coming year has been announced by Sidmouth Town Council, with an emphasis on supporting tourism, youth services and organisations giving practical help to local residents.

The council has also agreed to award a total of £76,000 in grants to 22 local organisations and events. Among the recipients will be the Folk Festival and Air Show, Sidmouth in Bloom and the Town Band. The funding also includes grants to groups supporting younger and older residents, sports and social clubs, arts and environmental groups and those providing care, such as the Admiral Nurse.

The Science Festival, Sea Fest, the Carnival and the Walking Festival will also receive financial help.

To pay for the services, activities and grant support, the amount of local tax paid to Sidmouth Town Council will increase by just over £4 a year for a Band D property to £93.58 a year or £1.80 a week.

The budget will enable the council to continue providing facilities including its public toilets on the seafront and water fountains on the Esplanade and at Jacob’s Ladder. It will help maintain the town’s flower beds and highway verges.

The councillor with special responsibility for finance, Chris Lockyear, said: “'This budget represents a significant continuation in investment for tourism, youth services and practical things that help those who live in the Sid Valley. I am pleased that at what is still a difficult time, the council has increased its level of support to help so many organisations that contribute to the cultural, sporting and environmental activities in the Valley.”

The town council’s plan to replace the Manstone Youth Centre building has received further funding for 2022/23, and a sum of money has been committed to the transfer of the Knowle amphitheatre and parkland into the council’s ownership.

The chair of the council, Ian Barlow, said: “I am proud that the Town Council is remaining committed to enhancing and helping our community including its economy, tourism and environment, all while taking on and maintaining services and still keeping our precept rise below inflation and while we all continue to deal with Covid-19.”



