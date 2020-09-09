Alma Bridge among issues discussed at September’s Sidmouth town council meeting

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed Archant

The felling of trees affected by ash dieback and the completion date for the new Alma Bridge were among the issues discussed at Sidmouth Town Council’s meeting on Monday, September 7.

Last month’s meeting had heard that five trees in Long Park are severely affected by ash dieback – on Monday the chair, Ian Barlow, told the meeting work would start soon to cut them down.

Cllr Marianne Rixson asked when the new Alma Bridge would be officially opened. Cllr Stuart Hughes replied that the bridge was not finished yet, with various checks needing to be made on the structure, followed by the installation of lighting. He said he hoped this would be completed by early October.

Councillors also agreed to refer the cancellation of this year’s Sidmouth Regatta to the tourism and economy committee, to discuss ways of supporting future events.

The meeting also heard that Cllr Paul Wright, the former vice-chair of the council, had resigned with immediate effect after moving to Exeter, but will continue overseeing the revamp of the town council’s website. Read more about his departure here: Sidmouth town councillor steps down

