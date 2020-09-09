Advanced search

Alma Bridge among issues discussed at September’s Sidmouth town council meeting

PUBLISHED: 17:00 09 September 2020

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

Archant

The felling of trees affected by ash dieback and the completion date for the new Alma Bridge were among the issues discussed at Sidmouth Town Council’s meeting on Monday, September 7.

Last month’s meeting had heard that five trees in Long Park are severely affected by ash dieback – on Monday the chair, Ian Barlow, told the meeting work would start soon to cut them down.

Cllr Marianne Rixson asked when the new Alma Bridge would be officially opened. Cllr Stuart Hughes replied that the bridge was not finished yet, with various checks needing to be made on the structure, followed by the installation of lighting. He said he hoped this would be completed by early October.

Councillors also agreed to refer the cancellation of this year’s Sidmouth Regatta to the tourism and economy committee, to discuss ways of supporting future events.

The meeting also heard that Cllr Paul Wright, the former vice-chair of the council, had resigned with immediate effect after moving to Exeter, but will continue overseeing the revamp of the town council’s website. Read more about his departure here: Sidmouth town councillor steps down

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Ottery Tar Barrels and carnival called off this year

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

Sidmouth artists showcase their latest works at September event

The ups and downs of Open Studios 2020

Coffee van man gets on his trike

Human rights commission backs Sidmouth woman’s legal challenge over care home deaths

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery Tar Barrels and carnival called off this year

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

New owner for newspaper group

Newspaper

Sidmouth artists showcase their latest works at September event

The ups and downs of Open Studios 2020

Coffee van man gets on his trike

Human rights commission backs Sidmouth woman’s legal challenge over care home deaths

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth bowlers enjoy two days of sunshine, fun and plenty of exceptional bowling

Sidmouth Bowls Club members at the club's Fun Day. Picture; CAROL SMITH

Zac Bess leads from the front to guide Sidmouth into home cup final

Zac Bess in action fro Sidmouth. Picture: PAUL CLAYDEN

Alma Bridge among issues discussed at September’s Sidmouth town council meeting

Artists' impressions of what the new Alma Bridge will look like. Picture: Contributed

Man found dead on Sidmouth coastal path

Police cordon

Sidmouth town councillor steps down after moving to Exeter

Cllr Paul Wright.