Who is performing at Sidmouth air display 2019?

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton CROWN COPYRIGHT

Sidmouth air display will be something visitors have ‘never seen before’ as not one, but four display teams will be jetting in this summer.

The BAC Strikemaster Pair aerobatic jet team will be among the display teams in Sidmouth. Picture: RAF Strikemaster The BAC Strikemaster Pair aerobatic jet team will be among the display teams in Sidmouth. Picture: RAF Strikemaster

Organisers have secured the likes of RAF Chinook, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, BAC Strikemaster Pair aerobatic jet team and the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team for August 23.

The Herald revealed the town council was seeking alternatives for the show after the Red Arrows confirmed they would not be available this year due to its tour of the United States.

Christopher Holland, Sidmouth Town Council clerk, said: “When news came through that the Red Arrows were touring the United States this August and unable to appear, Sidmouth Town Council set out to continue to provide an air display on the popular Friday in the lead up to the bank holiday and Regatta in the town.

“Offering different aircraft including the huge Chinook double rotor helicopter and famous Spitfire along with a parachute display and aerobatic jets will appeal to a diverse audience.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire is among the aircrafts confirmed for Sidmouth. Picture: RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire is among the aircrafts confirmed for Sidmouth. Picture: RAF

“The event has also been planned carefully to ensure and enable a repeat, hopefully with the Red Arrows back in attendance in 2020.

“This year promises to be a spectacular display of aircraft many people never see or only see at a distance.

“With past crowds of between 20 and 30,000 people flocking to the town in the past, the display promises to be a fitting start to the summer bank holiday and Regatta weekend.”

Timings are yet to be confirmed but it is hoped that the teams will display between 5pm and 7pm.

RAF Chinook will be coming to Sidmotuh. Picture: RAF RAF Chinook will be coming to Sidmotuh. Picture: RAF

Aircraft attendance is subject to weather and appropriate licence approvals.