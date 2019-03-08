Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Breaking

Who is performing at Sidmouth air display 2019?

PUBLISHED: 10:04 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 10 April 2019

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

CROWN COPYRIGHT

Sidmouth air display will be something visitors have ‘never seen before’ as not one, but four display teams will be jetting in this summer.

The BAC Strikemaster Pair aerobatic jet team will be among the display teams in Sidmouth. Picture: RAF StrikemasterThe BAC Strikemaster Pair aerobatic jet team will be among the display teams in Sidmouth. Picture: RAF Strikemaster

Organisers have secured the likes of RAF Chinook, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, BAC Strikemaster Pair aerobatic jet team and the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team for August 23.

The Herald revealed the town council was seeking alternatives for the show after the Red Arrows confirmed they would not be available this year due to its tour of the United States.

Christopher Holland, Sidmouth Town Council clerk, said: “When news came through that the Red Arrows were touring the United States this August and unable to appear, Sidmouth Town Council set out to continue to provide an air display on the popular Friday in the lead up to the bank holiday and Regatta in the town.

“Offering different aircraft including the huge Chinook double rotor helicopter and famous Spitfire along with a parachute display and aerobatic jets will appeal to a diverse audience.

Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire is among the aircrafts confirmed for Sidmouth. Picture: RAFBattle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire is among the aircrafts confirmed for Sidmouth. Picture: RAF

“The event has also been planned carefully to ensure and enable a repeat, hopefully with the Red Arrows back in attendance in 2020.

“This year promises to be a spectacular display of aircraft many people never see or only see at a distance.

“With past crowds of between 20 and 30,000 people flocking to the town in the past, the display promises to be a fitting start to the summer bank holiday and Regatta weekend.”

Timings are yet to be confirmed but it is hoped that the teams will display between 5pm and 7pm.

RAF Chinook will be coming to Sidmotuh. Picture: RAFRAF Chinook will be coming to Sidmotuh. Picture: RAF

Aircraft attendance is subject to weather and appropriate licence approvals.

Most Read

Car wing mirrors smashed in ‘mindless vandalism’ along Ottery road

Police are looking for information following a spate of criminal damage near the Butts Hill junction. Picture: Ottery Police

Donor steps forward to replace Ottery bridge

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

Partial road block on A3052

Police slow sign

Who is performing at Sidmouth air display 2019?

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

Tourists come far and wide for Paper Moon cards

Jo and Martin Stone with their dog Brody outside their shop Paper Moon. Ref shs 14 19TI 1663. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car wing mirrors smashed in ‘mindless vandalism’ along Ottery road

Police are looking for information following a spate of criminal damage near the Butts Hill junction. Picture: Ottery Police

Donor steps forward to replace Ottery bridge

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

Partial road block on A3052

Police slow sign

Who is performing at Sidmouth air display 2019?

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

Tourists come far and wide for Paper Moon cards

Jo and Martin Stone with their dog Brody outside their shop Paper Moon. Ref shs 14 19TI 1663. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Four Sidmouth indoor bowls finals for Andrew Lowe

Sidmouth Bowls Club men’s pairs winner David Pearson and Andrew Lowe with runners-up Geoff Moss and Ken Wheeler. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Who is performing at Sidmouth air display 2019?

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

Pupils dig in to help Sidmouth become a greener place to live

Year six class teacher Clive Salmon with Diana East and St Johns pupils. Picture: Diana East

Five-star Beer Albion end poor run with win over Topsham Town

Beer Albion at home to Budleigh. Ref mhsp 14 19TI 1048. Picture: Terry Ife

Bicton offering Easter Sunday ‘high-octane sporting action’

Katie Hancock in action at the Bicton Arena. Picture JAYPHOTOSBICTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists