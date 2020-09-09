Advanced search

Sidmouth town councillor steps down after moving to Exeter

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 September 2020

Cllr Paul Wright.

The town councillor for Sidmouth’s South ward, Paul Wright, has resigned.

He had served for at least five years and became vice-chair in May 2019.

Cllr Wright now lives in Exeter and has been attending council meetings via Zoom for the last few months, but has now decided to step down.

He will continue chairing the project to redesign the town council’s website which is being re-branded as Live Sidmouth.

A new vice-chair will be elected at next month’s town council meeting.

The council’s chairman Ian Barlow said Cllr Wright ‘will be greatly missed’.

Residents of Cllr Wright’s former ward can now request an election to replace him.

If 10 people contact the returning officer by September 28, this will trigger an election, although no polls can be held before May 2021.

Elections are already to be held for three other town councillors who have resigned for personal reasons in the last few months.

John Rayson of the South ward and Louise Thompson of East ward stepped down in June, followed by Salcombe Regis councillor David Barratt in August.

