Trefoil Guild returns to in person meetings

Alex Walton

Published: 7:03 PM November 16, 2021
Sidmouth Trefoil Guild. Photo by Tony Charnock

The Sidmouth Trefoil Guild - Credit: Tony Charnock

After 18 months of being unable to meet face to face with fellow members, the Sidmouth Trefoil Guild held their first actual meeting on November 2 and celebrated with a group photograph.  

Annette Newman from the group said: "Trefoil Guild offers members personal and social opportunities whilst supporting Guiding and Scouting. If you have any contacts with these organisations please come and join us. We meet at the Guide Headquarters in Lawn Vista, Sidmouth on the first Tuesday of every month at 2.30pm. Everyone is very welcome.

For more information please contact the Secretary  - Jane on 01395/568718.

Sidmouth News

