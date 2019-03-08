Advanced search

Sidmouth businesses and tourist attraction makes award final shortlist

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 23 October 2019

A trio of Sidmouth establishments have reached the final of Devon Tourism Awards 2019. Picture: Archant/Alpine Park Cottages/The Donkey Sanctuary

A trio of Sidmouth establishments have reached the final of Devon Tourism Awards 2019. Picture: Archant/Alpine Park Cottages/The Donkey Sanctuary

Archant

A trio of Sidmouth visitor spots have reached the final of this year's Devon Tourism Awards.

The Donkey Sanctuary, Oakdown Holiday Park and Alpine Park Cottages will find out if they have won their respective categories at an awards ceremony in Torquay on Thursday, November 28.

The Donkey Sanctuary has been shortlisted for large visitor attraction of the year, Oakdown Holiday Park in the caravan and camping category and Alpine Park Cottages is in contention for self catering accommodation of the year.

Now in its 10th year, the competition received a record 240 entries, which have been whittled down to the final 88.

In the East Devon area the Deer Park Hotel and Ladram Bay have also been shortlisted for the final.

Winners will be announced on the night, with finalists taking home a gold, silver or bronze award.

Most Read

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Coastguard scramble as ‘lucky’ Milly survives 175ft cliff fall

Milly the dog was rescued by Beer Coastguard and Lyme Regis between Beer and Seaton. Picture: Beer Coastguard

Ottery one of few rural areas selected for broadband trial

Woman with red manicure using smartphone. Horizontal photo

Will’s ‘memories’ of Sidmouth inspire him to film latest music video

Musician Will O'Donaghue. Picture: Luke Fairhead

Can you give these small furries a home?

Mama the rabbit. Picture: RSPCA Little Valley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woolbrook would be ‘back to square one’ if supermarket moves

The Lidl logo

Coastguard scramble as ‘lucky’ Milly survives 175ft cliff fall

Milly the dog was rescued by Beer Coastguard and Lyme Regis between Beer and Seaton. Picture: Beer Coastguard

Ottery one of few rural areas selected for broadband trial

Woman with red manicure using smartphone. Horizontal photo

Will’s ‘memories’ of Sidmouth inspire him to film latest music video

Musician Will O'Donaghue. Picture: Luke Fairhead

Can you give these small furries a home?

Mama the rabbit. Picture: RSPCA Little Valley

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Beer Blazers edged out by 3Ts in Honiton Netball League meeting

Netball and basket 1

Sidmouth businesses and tourist attraction makes award final shortlist

A trio of Sidmouth establishments have reached the final of Devon Tourism Awards 2019. Picture: Archant/Alpine Park Cottages/The Donkey Sanctuary

Will’s ‘memories’ of Sidmouth inspire him to film latest music video

Musician Will O'Donaghue. Picture: Luke Fairhead

Lewis Gregory and Craig Overton drafted into The Hundred

Craig Overton playing for North Devon CC against Exmouth. Ref ndg 19 17TI 2267. Picture: Terry Ife

Chiefs rack up eight tries in outstanding victory at Newent

Sidmouth Chiefs at home to Crediton. Ref shsp 38 19TI 0124. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists