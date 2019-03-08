Sidmouth businesses and tourist attraction makes award final shortlist

A trio of Sidmouth establishments have reached the final of Devon Tourism Awards 2019.

A trio of Sidmouth visitor spots have reached the final of this year's Devon Tourism Awards.

The Donkey Sanctuary, Oakdown Holiday Park and Alpine Park Cottages will find out if they have won their respective categories at an awards ceremony in Torquay on Thursday, November 28.

The Donkey Sanctuary has been shortlisted for large visitor attraction of the year, Oakdown Holiday Park in the caravan and camping category and Alpine Park Cottages is in contention for self catering accommodation of the year.

Now in its 10th year, the competition received a record 240 entries, which have been whittled down to the final 88.

In the East Devon area the Deer Park Hotel and Ladram Bay have also been shortlisted for the final.

Winners will be announced on the night, with finalists taking home a gold, silver or bronze award.