Sidmouth Trust: a fund to finance exciting projects for the 21st century

The River Sid at the ford in Sidmouth. Ref shs 14 19TI 1558. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

'Preserving the past, and looking to the future' is the aim of a new trust being set up to channel funds into projects to benefit Sidmouth and its residents.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the ideas that already been put forward is bringing fish, otters and other wildlife back to the River Sid, perhaps by building a fish ladder at the bottom of the Byes.

Another is to build a jetty to help make the fullest use of the sea and beaches.

Suggestions for projects providing new opportunities in education and health would also be welcomed.

The Sidmouth Trust will have a public launch in the near future, and is in the process of setting up a website.

In the meantime, email support@sidmouthtrust.com for more information and to find out how to get involved.