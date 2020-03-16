Advanced search

Sidmouth Trust: a fund to finance exciting projects for the 21st century

PUBLISHED: 10:28 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 16 March 2020

The River Sid at the ford in Sidmouth. Ref shs 14 19TI 1558. Picture: Terry Ife

The River Sid at the ford in Sidmouth. Ref shs 14 19TI 1558. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

'Preserving the past, and looking to the future' is the aim of a new trust being set up to channel funds into projects to benefit Sidmouth and its residents.

One of the ideas that already been put forward is bringing fish, otters and other wildlife back to the River Sid, perhaps by building a fish ladder at the bottom of the Byes.

Another is to build a jetty to help make the fullest use of the sea and beaches.

Suggestions for projects providing new opportunities in education and health would also be welcomed.

The Sidmouth Trust will have a public launch in the near future, and is in the process of setting up a website.

In the meantime, email support@sidmouthtrust.com for more information and to find out how to get involved.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘smiling, happy and beautiful’ girl

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Do you have photos, or memories, of VE Day 1945 in East Devon?

A photograph taken on May 8 1945 in Sidmouth. Picture: Sidmouth Museum

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to ‘smiling, happy and beautiful’ girl

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Temporary COVID-19 testing centre at Ottery hospital

Ottery St Mary Hospital entrance. Ref sho 7454-44-14TI Picture: Terry Ife

Do you have photos, or memories, of VE Day 1945 in East Devon?

A photograph taken on May 8 1945 in Sidmouth. Picture: Sidmouth Museum

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Man makes ‘moving’ visit to parents’ honeymoon guest house in Ottery

Lawrence Forrester outside his parents' 1939 honeymoon guest house. Picture: Supplied by Lawrence Forrester

Sidmouth Trust: a fund to finance exciting projects for the 21st century

The River Sid at the ford in Sidmouth. Ref shs 14 19TI 1558. Picture: Terry Ife

Pete Allen cancels jazz concert at Sidholme Hotel

Pete Allen Picture: Supplied by Pete Allen

Otterton chalk up seventh successive league win

Otterton at home to Beer Albion. Ref shsp 35 19TI 9159. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24