Coffee morning raises funds for Swiss twinning visit

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:52 AM July 26, 2022
Members of Sidmouth Twinning Circle

Members of Sidmouth Twinning Circle put out the Swiss flags at their fundraising coffee morning - Credit: Anne Bishop

Members of Sidmouth Twinning Circle are looking forward to welcoming residents of their twin town in Switzerland next year. 

Since 1984 Sidmouth has been twinned with Le Locle, the third smallest city in Switzerland, in the Canton of Neuchâtel. Historically groups from Le Locle have attended Sidmouth Folk Festival and there have been school exchange visits. 

On Friday, July 22, members and friends attended a coffee morning hosted by Mrs Sheelagh Michelmore MBE, a founder member of the Twinning Circle, at her home. 

Proceeds from the event will go towards the funds being raised for the visit by their twinning friends in 2023. 

Other events are planned throughout the year, starting with a Garden Party on Sunday, August 7. 

Anyone who would like further information about the Sidmouth Twinning Circle can pick up a leaflet at the Tourist Information Centre, visit the website at https://twinning.vgsidmouth.co.uk/ or contact the membership secretary by email e.bearryman@btopenworld.com 

person
person
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon