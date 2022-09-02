News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
A chance to find out more about Sidmouth's u3a group

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:48 PM September 2, 2022
Members of Sidmouth u3a's Heritage Group

Members of Sidmouth u3a's Heritage Group during one of their outings - Credit: Sidmouth u3a

Sidmouth’s u3a is holding an open day to showcase the variety of activities it offers. 

The u3a is a national organisation that sets up local interest groups for people who are no longer in full time employment. This year u3a is celebrating 40 years of activity in the UK. 

Janet Bailey, chair of Sidmouth u3a, said: “At present we have over 60 interest groups including art, geology, walking, book groups, dancing, science, aviation, music, bird watching and many different games groups, as well as many others. Most groups meet once a month. 

“Once a month we have an open meeting with an invited speaker, but in September Sidmouth u3a are having an Open Day to showcase its activities and are inviting the general public along to see what we do and even join in an activity to test it out.” 

The open day will be at Stowford Community Centre between 1pm and 3.30 on Tuesday, September 13. Free tea and coffee will be served throughout the afternoon. 

