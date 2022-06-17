More hosts needed for Sidmouth re-homing scheme

A Polish border guard carries a child as refugees from Ukraine cross into Poland at the Medyka crossing. - Credit: AP

The Sidmouth Homes for Ukraine scheme need more people in the town to sign up as hosts and take in Ukrainian refugees.

The scheme is run by the organiser, Muckie Gosrani, from Sidmouth, who is currently arranging for a home to be rented to a Ukrainian refugee family in Sidmouth.

Muckie now needs more people in Sidmouth to sign up for the scheme, as he has six families on the waiting list to be re-homed in the town.

Last month, one generous couple in Sidmouth offered a rental property free. The couple are now matched with Ukrainian refugees, visas are sorted and they are coupled with a mother and daughter.

He needs £36,000 to rent the home in Sidmouth, his crowdfunding site has currently raised more than £3,000.

That money was raised by three concerts held at the Sidmouth Methodist Church, in March and April, one was supposed to be held in may, but unfortunately, the pianist scheduled fell ill and the event had to be cancelled.

The concert in April featured local choirs and performers including vocalist James Mason-Carney, pianist Timotheus, bass flautist Lolly, John McGregor on organ and piano, and Daniel on guitar.

The event raised around £700 for the Ukrainian re-homing scheme in Sidmouth.

Muckie Gosrani, told the Herald: "I want to reach out to anyone who has registered on the Homes For Ukraine scheme and need help finding a family.

"I have been helping connect hosts with potential families seeking refuge from a truly unimaginable situation and so far we have given hope to 6 families with local sponsors.

"I am now looking for more hosts who would like to join this journey of helping people in crisis.

"My plan is to continue fundraising, helping families connect, keep developing our community support network to help families settle and open doors with local businesses for employment opportunities.

"I have been truly overwhelmed and pleasantly surprised by the level of kindness and generosity by everyone. Thank you once again for your continued support in making this humanitarian initiative a success."

Anyone interested in the scheme can contact Muckie on Facebook.