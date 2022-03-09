Ukulele band concert boosts Ukraine appeal

A concert by Sidmouth Ukulele Band raised £150 towards the Ukraine appeal by the Disasters Emergency Committee.

The band were invited to perform at the Hunters Moon Hotel for a group of visitors from Barwell Methodist Church in Leicester on Wednesday, March 2, and asked for any donations to be given to the people of Ukraine.

With Government match funding, the amount will total £300.

The Ukulele Band was formed in 2014 when Sylvia Brownlee put an advert in the Herald, and before the Covid pandemic it was playing around 50 concerts a year at venues including The Manor Pavilion Theatre, retirement flats, RNLI events, Abbeyfield, the Classic Car Show and Sidmouth Memory Café.

The band are now starting up again, with rehearsals every Thursday evening at Twyford House, and are currently looking for a bass player.

Sylvia said: “It has been fun, and we plan to build even more fun into our performances in future.”

Anyone interested can call Sylvia on 01395 514011.