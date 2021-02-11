Sid Valley Practice builds on excellent vaccination start

Published: 6:00 AM February 11, 2021

The vaccination team, based at the Beacon Medical Centre, have been building on the excellent start reported in January.

The team, which consists of seven members of staff plus volunteers, is headed by Dr Ross Dell.

The Government target is for the top four categories of patients to be vaccinated by mid-February.

For the Sid Valley Practice this equates to a target of 5,217 patients.

This target includes all cohorts one to four, including those over the age of 70, housebound and shielding plus care home residents.

Speaking on behalf of the practice, David Lloyd said: "So far in February, vaccination sessions for the practice have been held at Exmouth vaccination centre on Thursday, February 4, and the Beacon Medical Centre, over the weekend on February 6 and 7.

"In total 4,795 patients from cohorts one to four have now received their first jab, which is excellent progress towards achieving the target for the Sid Valley Practice.

Following the Health Secretary’s recent announcement, the surgery is now happy to take calls from any patient over the age of 70 who has not yet been vaccinated so that arrangements can be made for them to receive their inoculation."



The Sid Valley Practice website contains wide ranging information on the services available in the Sid Valley.

To access the information visit www.sidvalleypractice.nhs.uk