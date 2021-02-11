News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Sidmouth Herald > News

Sid Valley Practice builds on excellent vaccination start

Author Picture Icon

Alex Walton

Published: 6:00 AM February 11, 2021   
Dr Ross Dell

Dr Ross Dell - Credit: Sid Valley Practice

The vaccination team, based at the Beacon Medical Centre, have been building on the excellent start reported in January.
The team, which consists of seven members of staff plus volunteers, is headed by Dr Ross Dell.
The Government target is for the top four categories of patients to be vaccinated by mid-February.
For the Sid Valley Practice this equates to a target of 5,217 patients.
This target includes all cohorts one to four, including those over the age of 70, housebound and shielding plus care home residents.

Speaking on behalf of the practice, David Lloyd said: "So far in February, vaccination sessions for the practice have been held at Exmouth vaccination centre on Thursday, February 4, and the Beacon Medical Centre, over the weekend on February 6 and 7.
"In total 4,795 patients from cohorts one to four have now received their first jab, which is excellent progress towards achieving the target for the Sid Valley Practice.
Following the Health Secretary’s recent announcement, the surgery is now happy to take calls from any patient over the age of 70 who has not yet been vaccinated so that arrangements can be made for them to receive their inoculation."

The Sid Valley Practice website contains wide ranging information on the services available in the Sid Valley.
To access the information visit www.sidvalleypractice.nhs.uk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sidmouth Sea Fest procession with Street Heat on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Simon Horn

Sidmouth Town Council announces 2021 budget

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
The U3A Aviation Group

New year of activities for Sidmouth U3A group

Tim Dixon

Logo Icon
Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee photographic portrait.

Opinion

'Queen Victoria herself seems to have been very lucky for Sidmouth'

Chris Hallam

person
The test glass panel in Sidmouth. Ciara. Picture: East Devon District Council

Chamber welcomes a more 'flexible' approach to beach management plan

Daniel Wilkins​

Author Picture Icon