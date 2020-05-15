VE Day is marked across Sidmouth – looking back at last weekend
PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 15 May 2020
Philippa Davies
Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography
As people marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day last weekend, we take a look back at some of the activities that people enjoyed, despite the lockdown restrictions.
Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography
The ‘make do and mend’ spirit of World War Two came to the fore in Sidmouth as residents celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE Day within the restrictions of coronavirus lockdown.
The planned street party in the town centre with music and dancing had to be cancelled.
But people marked the anniversary in their front gardens, many with home-made decorations and improvised fancy dress.
Flags and bunting were hung out, and communities came together at a safe social distance.
Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography
Thanks to Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, people could see a video of Sidmouth’s lone piper, Mark Wightman, playing the traditional tune Battle’s O’er, and a tune specially composed for this year’s anniversary, VE Day 75. The video was posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page, along with an audio recording of Fiona Harvey from Sidmouth Town Band playing The Last Post.
Here are just a few of the many photos people sent in of their VE Day celebrations. We will publish another selection in the paper next week.
Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography
John Hayes, Royal British Legion standard bearer for Sidmouth, marks VE Day Picture: Margaret Hayes
Ralph Hickman of the Sidmouth Royal British Legion salutes the flag in remembrance of VE Day Picture: Hilary San
Flags flying for VE Day at Victoria Road, Sidmouth Picture: J. M. Seaton
Lydia and Niamh Housden worked hard to make bunting for VE Day Picture: Claire Housden
Flags flying high at Howarth Close for VE Day Picture: Claire Housden
VE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa Baker
VE Day tea party at Andrew Close, Sidmouth Picture: Virginia Graves
Marking VE Day at Higher Woolbrook Park, Sidmouth Picture: Tracey Lowe
