Advanced search

VE Day is marked across Sidmouth – looking back at last weekend

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 15 May 2020

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Archant

As people marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day last weekend, we take a look back at some of the activities that people enjoyed, despite the lockdown restrictions.

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

The ‘make do and mend’ spirit of World War Two came to the fore in Sidmouth as residents celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE Day within the restrictions of coronavirus lockdown.

The planned street party in the town centre with music and dancing had to be cancelled.

But people marked the anniversary in their front gardens, many with home-made decorations and improvised fancy dress.

Flags and bunting were hung out, and communities came together at a safe social distance.

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Thanks to Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce, people could see a video of Sidmouth’s lone piper, Mark Wightman, playing the traditional tune Battle’s O’er, and a tune specially composed for this year’s anniversary, VE Day 75. The video was posted on the Chamber’s Facebook page, along with an audio recording of Fiona Harvey from Sidmouth Town Band playing The Last Post.

Here are just a few of the many photos people sent in of their VE Day celebrations. We will publish another selection in the paper next week.

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

John Hayes, Royal British Legion standard bearer for Sidmouth, marks VE Day Picture: Margaret HayesJohn Hayes, Royal British Legion standard bearer for Sidmouth, marks VE Day Picture: Margaret Hayes

Ralph Hickman of the Sidmouth Royal British Legion salutes the flag in remembrance of VE Day Picture: Hilary SanRalph Hickman of the Sidmouth Royal British Legion salutes the flag in remembrance of VE Day Picture: Hilary San

Flags flying for VE Day at Victoria Road, Sidmouth Picture: J. M. SeatonFlags flying for VE Day at Victoria Road, Sidmouth Picture: J. M. Seaton

Lydia and Niamh Housden worked hard to make bunting for VE Day Picture: Claire HousdenLydia and Niamh Housden worked hard to make bunting for VE Day Picture: Claire Housden

Flags flying high at Howarth Close for VE Day Picture: Claire HousdenFlags flying high at Howarth Close for VE Day Picture: Claire Housden

VE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa BakerVE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa Baker

Flags flying high at Howarth Close for VE Day Picture: Claire HousdenFlags flying high at Howarth Close for VE Day Picture: Claire Housden

VE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa BakerVE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa Baker

Flags flying high at Howarth Close for VE Day Picture: Claire HousdenFlags flying high at Howarth Close for VE Day Picture: Claire Housden

Lydia and Niamh Housden worked hard to make bunting for VE Day Picture: Claire HousdenLydia and Niamh Housden worked hard to make bunting for VE Day Picture: Claire Housden

VE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa BakerVE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa Baker

VE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa BakerVE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa Baker

VE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa BakerVE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa Baker

VE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa BakerVE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa Baker

VE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa BakerVE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa Baker

VE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa BakerVE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa Baker

VE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa BakerVE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa Baker

VE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa BakerVE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa Baker

VE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa BakerVE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa Baker

VE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa BakerVE Day celebrations at Fleming Avenue, Sidmouth Picture: Alexa Baker

VE Day tea party at Andrew Close, Sidmouth Picture: Virginia GravesVE Day tea party at Andrew Close, Sidmouth Picture: Virginia Graves

VE Day tea party at Andrew Close, Sidmouth Picture: Virginia GravesVE Day tea party at Andrew Close, Sidmouth Picture: Virginia Graves

VE Day tea party at Andrew Close, Sidmouth Picture: Virginia GravesVE Day tea party at Andrew Close, Sidmouth Picture: Virginia Graves

VE Day tea party at Andrew Close, Sidmouth Picture: Virginia GravesVE Day tea party at Andrew Close, Sidmouth Picture: Virginia Graves

VE Day tea party at Andrew Close, Sidmouth Picture: Virginia GravesVE Day tea party at Andrew Close, Sidmouth Picture: Virginia Graves

VE Day tea party at Andrew Close, Sidmouth Picture: Virginia GravesVE Day tea party at Andrew Close, Sidmouth Picture: Virginia Graves

Marking VE Day at Higher Woolbrook Park, Sidmouth Picture: Tracey LoweMarking VE Day at Higher Woolbrook Park, Sidmouth Picture: Tracey Lowe

Marking VE Day at Higher Woolbrook Park, Sidmouth Picture: Tracey LoweMarking VE Day at Higher Woolbrook Park, Sidmouth Picture: Tracey Lowe

Marking VE Day at Higher Woolbrook Park, Sidmouth Picture: Tracey LoweMarking VE Day at Higher Woolbrook Park, Sidmouth Picture: Tracey Lowe

Marking VE Day at Higher Woolbrook Park, Sidmouth Picture: Tracey LoweMarking VE Day at Higher Woolbrook Park, Sidmouth Picture: Tracey Lowe

Marking VE Day at Higher Woolbrook Park, Sidmouth Picture: Tracey LoweMarking VE Day at Higher Woolbrook Park, Sidmouth Picture: Tracey Lowe

Marking VE Day at Higher Woolbrook Park, Sidmouth Picture: Tracey LoweMarking VE Day at Higher Woolbrook Park, Sidmouth Picture: Tracey Lowe

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

Sidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall PhotographySidmouth VE Day celebrations Picture: Sarah Hall Photography

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walker witnesses latest East Beach cliff fall in Sidmouth

The cliff fall at East Beach. Picture:Emma Hunter

Controversial plans for Sidmouth holiday lodges put forward

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Sidmouth finally has the £8.7million needed to protect its crumbling cliffs

A cliff fall at Pennington Point in March this year. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Holidaymakers and second homeowners told to stay away from Devon

East Devon MP Simon Jupp Picture: London Portrait Photographer DAV

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dog walker witnesses latest East Beach cliff fall in Sidmouth

The cliff fall at East Beach. Picture:Emma Hunter

Controversial plans for Sidmouth holiday lodges put forward

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

Latest Covid-19 death statistics released for Devon and Cornwall

Lab technicians handle suspected COVID-19 samples as they carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus.

Sidmouth finally has the £8.7million needed to protect its crumbling cliffs

A cliff fall at Pennington Point in March this year. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Holidaymakers and second homeowners told to stay away from Devon

East Devon MP Simon Jupp Picture: London Portrait Photographer DAV

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Cricket at local clubs returns - but with strict guidelines

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth CC in their first three games of Devon League campaigns over the past decade

Sidmouth batsmen Nick Gingell and Will Murray at home to Paington. Ref shsp 19 17TI 2363. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Chiefs and the top 10 seasons of the past 120 years

Sidmouth RFC from the 1905 season. Picture: AARFC

‘Think twice’ - firefighters plea ahead of first weekend since coronavirus lockdown measures relaxed

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has issued a wild fire warning. PIcture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

Newly-formed district council coalition bids to take control after eight councillors leave ruling independent group

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins
Drive 24