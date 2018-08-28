Advanced search

Drugs, money and charity boxes stolen in Sidmouth Veterinary Practice break-in

PUBLISHED: 13:07 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 11 January 2019

Vet Richard Jones outside Sidmouth Veterinary Practice. Ref shs 02 19TI 8282. Picture: Terry Ife

Money, charity boxes and drugs were among the items stolen in a burglary at a Sidmouth vets.

Thieves forced their way in through the back fire escape door at Sidmouth Veterinary Practice, some time between 7pm on Tuesday (January 8) and 8.20am on Wednesday (January 9).

A police spokesperson said an investigation was underway but the lack of forensic evidence meant finding the culprit was difficult, so they would be relying on CCTV from the neighbours - Sidmouth Garden Centre.

Staff at the vets have said that police found packaging of the drugs and the empty charity boxes in a ditch nearby.

If anyone has any information or saw anything suspicious, the police are appealing for witnesses and can be contacted via 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101. The crime reference number is CR/002595/19. Alternately call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

