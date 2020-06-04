Sidmouth Voluntary Services stay strong during lockdown

Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) is celebrating Volunteers’ Week as it continues to deliver hot meals to elderly residents despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Volunteers for Sidmouth Voluntary Services, helping to deliver over 40 meals a day during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary Services

SVS in the Sid Valley delivers more than 40 meals to elderly residents every day and wants to thank people who give up their free time to help.

Volunteers do a variety of jobs such as kitchen staff, drivers, mask makers and contact the isolated over the phone.

During lockdown, additional help has also come from chef Ian Middleton as well as Browns Kitchen Bakery who have provided treats to go with the meals.

SVS manager Carol Drover-Taylor said: “Without our volunteers, we simply couldn’t carry on and they are all doing it so cheerfully. Our heartfelt thanks to them, each and every one!”

Volunteers’ Week is an annual celebration of the contribution millions of people make across the UK through volunteering, made all the more important during the current coronavirus pandemic.