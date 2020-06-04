Advanced search

Sidmouth Voluntary Services stay strong during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 June 2020

Volunteers for Sidmouth Voluntary Services, helping to deliver over 40 meals a day during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary Services

Volunteers for Sidmouth Voluntary Services, helping to deliver over 40 meals a day during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary Services

Archant

Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) is celebrating Volunteers’ Week as it continues to deliver hot meals to elderly residents despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Volunteers for Sidmouth Voluntary Services, helping to deliver over 40 meals a day during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary ServicesVolunteers for Sidmouth Voluntary Services, helping to deliver over 40 meals a day during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary Services

SVS in the Sid Valley delivers more than 40 meals to elderly residents every day and wants to thank people who give up their free time to help.

Volunteers do a variety of jobs such as kitchen staff, drivers, mask makers and contact the isolated over the phone.

During lockdown, additional help has also come from chef Ian Middleton as well as Browns Kitchen Bakery who have provided treats to go with the meals.

SVS manager Carol Drover-Taylor said: “Without our volunteers, we simply couldn’t carry on and they are all doing it so cheerfully. Our heartfelt thanks to them, each and every one!”

Volunteers’ Week is an annual celebration of the contribution millions of people make across the UK through volunteering, made all the more important during the current coronavirus pandemic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Lockdown ‘flockdown’ - crowds descend on Sidmouth beach despite social distancing rules

Groups of people gathering on Sidmouth beach over the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: Contributed

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Next best thing for Norma after royal garden party is called off

Norma Hoare in her Sidmouth garden with her scrapbook and 'The Queen'. Picture: Marian Wale

Covid-19: Sidmouth woman takes legal action over Government care home policies

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

Short film documents Sidmouth lockdown

Kyle Baker

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lockdown ‘flockdown’ - crowds descend on Sidmouth beach despite social distancing rules

Groups of people gathering on Sidmouth beach over the May bank holiday weekend. Picture: Contributed

East Devon District Council chairman, Cllr Stuart Hughes, resigns

Cllr Stuart Hughes as chairman of the council. Picture: East Devon District Council

Next best thing for Norma after royal garden party is called off

Norma Hoare in her Sidmouth garden with her scrapbook and 'The Queen'. Picture: Marian Wale

Covid-19: Sidmouth woman takes legal action over Government care home policies

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

Short film documents Sidmouth lockdown

Kyle Baker

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Stagecoach buses back on East Devon’s roads as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted

A Stagecoach bus. Picture: Shaun Flannery

Sidmouth Voluntary Services stay strong during lockdown

Volunteers for Sidmouth Voluntary Services, helping to deliver over 40 meals a day during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary Services

New houses on Manstone Avenue given council support

Manstone Avenue where the eight new proposed homes would be built. Picture: Google Maps

Impressive return to competition action for Sidmouth ladies

Golf club and ball

Matchday six fortunes for the Sidmouth CC senior XIs in recent Devon League campaigns

Sidmouth 2nds batsman Dec Lines faces a delivery from Exmouth's Sean Butler at the Maer on Saturday. Ref shsp 30-16SH 3166. Picture: Simon Horn.
Drive 24