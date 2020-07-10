Appeal for volunteer drivers as medical car service prepares to resume

Heading off in the minibus with pre-cooked lunches Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary Services Picture: Sidmouth Voluntary Services

Volunteer transport to GP and hospital appointments is restarting in the Sidmouth area.

Sidmouth Voluntary Services (SVS) is working to resume the medical car service by the beginning of August, with strict Covid-secure procedures in place.

The group is looking for more volunteer drivers, who can use their own cars.

SVS is also looking into how other services such as room hire and lunches at its headquarters in Coburg Road can start up again, as coronavirus restrictions are further eased.

But, since many regular visitors are vulnerable to Covid-19, this may not be possible until much later in the year.

The group’s activities were restricted during lockdown, but volunteers still offered a keep-in-touch telephone service and delivered more than 40 hot meals a day.

Anyone able to offer help with transport for the medical car service should contact the Volunteer Co-Ordinator on 01395 515063, or email sidmouthvs.ttl@gmail.com