Update: Wear A Hat seafront gathering cancelled due to coronavirus

Charlie and Charlotte on Sidmouth seafront. Picture:Kyle Baker KYLE BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY

Sidmouth’s Wear A Hat mass gathering on the seafront has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The organisers had hoped to stage the event on Saturday, March 28, with the precaution of making it a ‘spread out’ gathering, in keeping with the advice on social distancing.

But they have now heard that Sidmouth Sailing Club, which was due to host the registration and coffee morning on the day, has closed its doors until the end of April.

The gathering has been cancelled, and the beach clean that was due to take place at the same time has also been called off.

Earlier this week, the Wear A Hat team announced that the Mad Hatters’ Afternoon Tea Party and Beetle Drive, on Saturday, March 21, had been called off.

Anyone who has bought tickets can return them to Wendy’s House sweetshop for a refund.

The coffee morning at Twyford House on Tuesday, March 24, has also been cancelled.

But the ‘business hat’ competition is still going ahead.

Shops and other businesses that have decorated a hat are asked to display them in their windows as originally planned.

They can also email a photo of the hats to sarahfrenchhair@gmail.com and the pictures will be displayed on the Sidmouth Does Wear A Hat Week Facebook page, ready for judging on Saturday, March 28.

The fundraising centres around Sidmouth’s Charlie Gwillim and Charlotte Reid, the ‘two Cs’, both of whom are being treated for brain tumours.

For anyone wanting to donate to Brain Cancer Research, there are collecting boxes with pin badges at Wendy’s House, The Salon in Sidmouth, Willow Photography, Beauty Within, The Hair Hub, Gliddon’s Cookshop, Waitrose’s welcome desk, the cinema, swimming pool, Cornish Bakery and Hayes Travel.