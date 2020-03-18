Advanced search

Update: Wear A Hat seafront gathering cancelled due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 14:47 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 18 March 2020

Charlie and Charlotte on Sidmouth seafront. Picture:Kyle Baker

Charlie and Charlotte on Sidmouth seafront. Picture:Kyle Baker

KYLE BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY

Sidmouth’s Wear A Hat mass gathering on the seafront has been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

The organisers had hoped to stage the event on Saturday, March 28, with the precaution of making it a ‘spread out’ gathering, in keeping with the advice on social distancing.

But they have now heard that Sidmouth Sailing Club, which was due to host the registration and coffee morning on the day, has closed its doors until the end of April.

The gathering has been cancelled, and the beach clean that was due to take place at the same time has also been called off.

Earlier this week, the Wear A Hat team announced that the Mad Hatters’ Afternoon Tea Party and Beetle Drive, on Saturday, March 21, had been called off.

Anyone who has bought tickets can return them to Wendy’s House sweetshop for a refund.

The coffee morning at Twyford House on Tuesday, March 24, has also been cancelled.

But the ‘business hat’ competition is still going ahead.

Shops and other businesses that have decorated a hat are asked to display them in their windows as originally planned.

They can also email a photo of the hats to sarahfrenchhair@gmail.com and the pictures will be displayed on the Sidmouth Does Wear A Hat Week Facebook page, ready for judging on Saturday, March 28.

The fundraising centres around Sidmouth’s Charlie Gwillim and Charlotte Reid, the ‘two Cs’, both of whom are being treated for brain tumours.

For anyone wanting to donate to Brain Cancer Research, there are collecting boxes with pin badges at Wendy’s House, The Salon in Sidmouth, Willow Photography, Beauty Within, The Hair Hub, Gliddon’s Cookshop, Waitrose’s welcome desk, the cinema, swimming pool, Cornish Bakery and Hayes Travel.

Most Read

Does Sidmouth have its own Banksy? Spot Sidmouth’s graffiti gulls

Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0454 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Foodbank shuts down collection service in Sid Valley amid coronavirus outbreak

Andie Milne, coordinator of the Sid Valley Foodbank. Picture: Philippa Davies

Tributes paid to ‘smiling, happy and beautiful’ girl

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Does Sidmouth have its own Banksy? Spot Sidmouth’s graffiti gulls

Seagull Graffiti in Sidmouth Ref shs 11 20TI 0454 Picture: Terry Ife

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest confirmed coronavirus figures for Devon

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Foodbank shuts down collection service in Sid Valley amid coronavirus outbreak

Andie Milne, coordinator of the Sid Valley Foodbank. Picture: Philippa Davies

Tributes paid to ‘smiling, happy and beautiful’ girl

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SOHC men’s 1st XI wrap up home league campaign with clean-sheet win

The Sidmouth & Ottery 1st team at home to Yeovil & Sherborne. Ref shsp 08 20TI 8524. Picture: Terry Ife

Head of Ottery Primary School self-isolating after member of his household starts displaying symptoms of Covid-19

The headteacher of Ottery Primary School is self-isolating. Picture: Google

Coronavirus knocks cricket for six - ECB statement

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Sidmouth seniors enjoy winning visit to Lyme Regis

The Sidmouth seniors who were in action at Lyme Regis where they recorded a 4-2 overall success. Captain Mike Davis is fourth from the fight. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Edwards and Gillard both ride doubles in final Point-to-point meeting before the season is ended by cornonavirus

Getting the money on
Drive 24