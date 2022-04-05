Fancy that! Wear a Hat seafront walk raises £3,500
- Credit: Kyle Baker Photography
The organisers of Sidmouth Does Wear A Hat Day have said ‘a massive thank you’ to everyone involved in the event, which has raised more than £3,500 for Brain Tumour Research.
For this year’s fundraiser, on Saturday, March 26, Sidmouth residents were invited to join a group walk up and down the seafront, wearing hats and/or fancy dress, with the aim of collectively completing 1,560 lengths; they achieved 1,492.
More than £800 was donated via a JustGiving page set up for the event; the rest was collected on the day.
Among those taking part were local Brownies, Guides and members of Sidmouth Running Club, including Mark Andow who ran 50 lengths. Young Freddie Peckham wore a Harry Potter costume and walked 30 lengths with his mother, and Anthony Vosper made his hat out of used lateral flow tests and walked 30 lengths.
Brain Tumour Warrior Charlotte Reid was unable to take part on foot because of a broken ankle, but was pushed along the seafront in her wheelchair.
Stephen French represented one of the event sponsors, Bradleys Estate Agents, and spent the whole day on the seafront collecting for Brain Tumour Research.
He said: “Bradleys Estate Agents were delighted to provide continued support for this deserved charity. It was a great day with so much awareness raised and so many generous donations - Sidmouth doing what Sidmouth does best.”
Most Read
- 1 Easter buns tradition returns after Covid gap
- 2 Property of the Week: Sussex House, Sidmouth
- 3 Art exhibition depicts 70 of Sidmouth's trees
- 4 Celebration dinner for 50 years of Sidmouth's junior rugby
- 5 Nine new Covid symptoms added to official list
- 6 Ottery girl completes book track
- 7 'The roadworks are finished - and cricket is coming back!'
- 8 Man jailed for making sex calls to women in Sidmouth and Axminster
- 9 Sidmouth runners set a fundraising challenge for brain tumour research
- 10 East Devon MP among those criticising new parliamentary boundary changes
The walkers and runners were entertained Christine Hardy playing her saxophone, and the stalls under the balcony of the Sailing Club were busy all day long. In the afternoon cream teas were served upstairs in the Sailing Club, and people sat on the balcony in the sun listening to music from the band Jurazzic and cheering on the walkers.
Angie Reid, Charlotte’s mother, would like to thank the sponsors: Kyle Baker Photography, LED Community Leisure, Bradleys Estate Agents, Sidmouth Sailing Club, The Arches and The Summer Shop. She also wants to thank all the street collectors who gave up their time, all those who baked cakes for the stall, those who volunteered at the event or helped publicise it – and the local community for their support, generosity and spirit of fun.