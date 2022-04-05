Fancy that! Wear a Hat seafront walk raises £3,500

Some of the walkers in fancy dress who took part in Wear a Hat - Credit: Kyle Baker Photography

The organisers of Sidmouth Does Wear A Hat Day have said ‘a massive thank you’ to everyone involved in the event, which has raised more than £3,500 for Brain Tumour Research.

Pretty in pink at the seafront walk - Credit: Kyle Baker Photography

For this year’s fundraiser, on Saturday, March 26, Sidmouth residents were invited to join a group walk up and down the seafront, wearing hats and/or fancy dress, with the aim of collectively completing 1,560 lengths; they achieved 1,492.

Fancy dress at the Wear a Hat seafront walk - Credit: Kyle Baker Photography

More than £800 was donated via a JustGiving page set up for the event; the rest was collected on the day.

Smiles on the seafront during Wear a Hat event - Credit: Kyle Baker Photography

Among those taking part were local Brownies, Guides and members of Sidmouth Running Club, including Mark Andow who ran 50 lengths. Young Freddie Peckham wore a Harry Potter costume and walked 30 lengths with his mother, and Anthony Vosper made his hat out of used lateral flow tests and walked 30 lengths.

Brain Tumour Warrior Charlotte Reid was unable to take part on foot because of a broken ankle, but was pushed along the seafront in her wheelchair.

Charlotte Reid at the seafront walk - Credit: Pretty in pink at the seafront walk

Stephen French represented one of the event sponsors, Bradleys Estate Agents, and spent the whole day on the seafront collecting for Brain Tumour Research.

He said: “Bradleys Estate Agents were delighted to provide continued support for this deserved charity. It was a great day with so much awareness raised and so many generous donations - Sidmouth doing what Sidmouth does best.”

Music at the Wear a Hat event - Credit: Kyle Baker Photography

The walkers and runners were entertained Christine Hardy playing her saxophone, and the stalls under the balcony of the Sailing Club were busy all day long. In the afternoon cream teas were served upstairs in the Sailing Club, and people sat on the balcony in the sun listening to music from the band Jurazzic and cheering on the walkers.

Angie Reid, Charlotte’s mother, would like to thank the sponsors: Kyle Baker Photography, LED Community Leisure, Bradleys Estate Agents, Sidmouth Sailing Club, The Arches and The Summer Shop. She also wants to thank all the street collectors who gave up their time, all those who baked cakes for the stall, those who volunteered at the event or helped publicise it – and the local community for their support, generosity and spirit of fun.

Sumo wrestler costume at the Wear a Hat event - Credit: Kyle Baker Photography



