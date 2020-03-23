Advanced search

Businesses get creative for Sidmouth Wear A Hat Week

PUBLISHED: 17:30 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:32 23 March 2020

The hat decorated by Sarah French @ The Hair Hub Picture: Alexa Baker

Sidmouth’s Wear A Hat Week events may have had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus, but the ‘decorate a hat’ competition is still going strong.

Partridge Hill Farm's decorated hat Picture: Alexa BakerPartridge Hill Farm's decorated hat Picture: Alexa Baker

Businesses around the town have taken up the challenge and are displaying their creations in their shopfronts.

The Wear A Hat team have posted a gallery of photos on their Facebook page and judging will take place online on Saturday, March 28.

The winner will be chosen by the community fundraising manager of Brain Tumour Research South-West, Melanie Tiley.

Alexa Baker from the Sidmouth Wear A Hat fundraising team said: “We really appreciate the hard work and talent that have gone into them, especially as it’s not top priority and many of the shops have since closed.

The hat created by Annie's Picture: Alexa BakerThe hat created by Annie's Picture: Alexa Baker

“Some shops have managed to get them into their windows, which is a great

way to raise awareness of Brain Tumour Research.”

The mass seafront gathering of people wearing hats that was due to take place on the same Saturday morning has been cancelled, but an online version will replace it.

People are invited to snap a selfie of themselves wearing hats and post them on the Sidmouth Does Wear A Hat Week Facebook page.

