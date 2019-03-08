Hold on to your hats! Here’s how much fundraising week has raised so far

A marathon week of fundraising has got off to a fly start raising £1,200 in a matter of days for a Sidmouth teenager.

The community has rallied round Charlotte Reid to support her fundraising for Brain Tumour Research after the teen was diagnosed with a rare tumour herself back in 2015.

The youngster is trying to raise £19,000 to fund one week of research into the disease.

So far this week, a table top sale, hat making event, story telling and a craft and coffee morning have all helped towards breaking the £1,000 mark.

Alexa Baker, one of the organisers of the week, said: “It’s giving something for Charlotte to smile about whilst in Derriford Hospital, her target is getting closer.

“We have been overwhelmed by businesses and individuals donating raffle prizes, decorating their shop fronts and coming on board.

This Friday is Wear A Hat Day with many clubs, societies and schools paying £1 to wear their best head wear in support of Brain Tumour Research.

On Friday evening, eyes will be down for an evening of beetle drive, with tickets available from Wendy’s House.

The final event will be a street collection on Saturday, featuring performances from Sidmouth Steppers and Adam Owen-Jones.

To donate visit her Just Giving page here.