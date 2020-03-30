Advanced search

Sidmouth Wear A Hat gathering takes place online, and optician wins hat decoration prize

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 March 2020

The winning hat decorated by opticians Bennett & Rogers. Picture: Bennett & Rogers

The winning hat decorated by opticians Bennett & Rogers. Picture: Bennett & Rogers

Bennett & Rogers

Nearly 200 smiling hat wearers shared their selfies online in a virtual ‘gathering’ for Sidmouth Wear A Hat Week.

The online turnout on Saturday, March 28 was described as ‘fantastic’ by Wear A Hat team member Charlie Gwillim, and raised £530 for Brain Tumour Research.

Charlie and fellow brain tumour patient Charlotte Reid are ‘the two Cs’ and the local faces of the fundraising campaign.

They and the rest of the Wear A Hat team have been overwhelmed by the support from the Sidmouth community, who did their best to make the week a success despite the coronavirus lockdown.

The Mad Hatters’ Afternoon Tea Party and Beetle Drive had to be cancelled, but many ticket holders did not ask for a refund.

Clubs and societies had to stop meeting, but many still donated to Brain Tumour Research.

Shops and businesses managed to take part in the ‘decorate a hat’ competition by sending photos of their creations, which were judged online on Friday, March 27 by Melanie Tiley from Brain Tumour South West.

The winner was Bennett & Rogers opticians, second prize went to Potbury’s and third to Annie’s.

After hearing who had won top prize, Charlie Gwillim remarked on how apt it was, since the optician at Bennett and Rogers first alerted her to a possible medical problem and sent her to RD&E for further tests.

Photos of the hats, and the selfies from the virtual gathering, can be seen on the Sidmouth Does Wear A Hat Week Facebook page.

Sarah French from the fundraising team said, “We really felt the love from Sidmouth.”

The team have said ‘a massive thank you’ to everyone who showed support, offered help, donated raffle prizes, sponsored events, and made financial contributions.

They said: “We don’t know how much has been raised in total yet, as there are

donations still to collect and merchandise collecting boxes in shops.”

The fundraising will also continue once the lockdown is lifted, with a book by local author Janet Dowling called Bold Girls In Hats going on sale in local shops, along with other items.

Most Read

Donkeys have a spring in their step after end of restrictions

Dponkeys enjoy the first spring grazing of the year Picture: Simon Horn

There with you: Sidmouth landladies offer help to community

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Waste and recycling guidance issued for coronavirus sufferers in East Devon

Sidmouth recycling centre. Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Devon Air Ambulance suspends flights during coronavirus

The Devon AIr Ambulance critical care cars will continue to attend emergencies during coronavirus, but its aircraft will not.Picture: DAAT

Ten years ago: Raincoats on for hot cross bun giveaway

P2688-13-10TI Sidmouth great Bun giveaway was held in the St John's hall due to the weather. photo Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Donkeys have a spring in their step after end of restrictions

Dponkeys enjoy the first spring grazing of the year Picture: Simon Horn

There with you: Sidmouth landladies offer help to community

Victoria Davis and Deborah Bennett outside The Balfour Arms. Ref shh 46 19TI 4017. Picture: Terry Ife

Waste and recycling guidance issued for coronavirus sufferers in East Devon

Sidmouth recycling centre. Photo by Terry Ife ref shs 8931-48-13TI

Devon Air Ambulance suspends flights during coronavirus

The Devon AIr Ambulance critical care cars will continue to attend emergencies during coronavirus, but its aircraft will not.Picture: DAAT

Ten years ago: Raincoats on for hot cross bun giveaway

P2688-13-10TI Sidmouth great Bun giveaway was held in the St John's hall due to the weather. photo Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

SWPL sponsors to provide cash injection

Football.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Tolchards Devon Cricket League - 2020 season will not start on time

A set of cricket stumps ahead of the start of play in a Tolchards Devon Cricket League match,. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidmouth Wear A Hat gathering takes place online, and optician wins hat decoration prize

The winning hat decorated by opticians Bennett & Rogers. Picture: Bennett & Rogers

Trial for new taxi service to help key workers to and from work

Taxi.
Drive 24