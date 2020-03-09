Hold on to your hats for Sidmouth's record attempt

Charlie Gwillim and Charlotte Reid on the seafront, where they hope to be joined by hundreds of people on March 28 Picture: Kyle Baker Photography KYLE BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY

Hordes of hat-wearers will crowd on to Sidmouth seafront for a major fundraising extravaganza on Saturday, March 28.

The mass gathering will be the finale of Sidmouth's Wear A Hat Week to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

It is led by brain tumour patients Charlotte Reid and Charlie Gwillim - 'the two Cs' - and their band of supporters.

The idea for the seafront stunt came to the organisers as they were already well into the planning for the smaller events.

They found it was too late to apply for an official Guinness World Record attempt, and they also had to obtain permission from East Devon District Council.

But they are hoping to set an unofficial Sidmouth record, and if this month's event gets a good response, they may try to get into the international record books next year.

Organiser Alexa Baker said: 'We have a fantastic seafront, and wouldn't it be amazing if we could set a Sidmouth record of hat wearers.

'We now have all the permissions in place and would like to encourage as many people as possible to join the two Cs, Charlotte and Charlie, at 11am on Saturday March 28th on Sidmouth seafront wearing a hat, ready to do a Mexican wave for the cameras.'

To help track numbers, anyone taking part is being asked to register at their coffee morning at Sidmouth Sailing Club from 9.30am.

Each participant will be given a raffle ticket to be entered into a prize draw, for a voluntary donation of £1.

People are welcome to stay at the coffee morning, where the hats decorated by local businesses will be displayed and judged by Melanie Tiley, the south-west's community fundraising manager for Brain Tumour Research.

The gathering on the seafront will start at 10.45am, and the winning 'golden' raffle ticket will be displayed on the sailing club balcony after the Mexican wave.

Sidmouth Plastic Warriors will be joining in by wearing hats for their beach clean from 10am to noon.

The Sidmouth Wear A Hat Week team have thanked everyone who has offered to help, donate prizes and promote the work of Brain Tumour Research, with a special mention to business supporters Bradleys Estate Agents, Dukes, Hotel Elizabeth, the Kingswood and Devoran Hotel, LED Community Leisure and Sidmouth Print.