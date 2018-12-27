Six things to do in Sidmouth this weekend

Here’s a list of some of the things you can do to get the first weekend of 2019 off to a flyer.

Tips and tricks to staying healthy at Sidmouth Library

Sidmouth Library kickoff their Active Life, Active Mind month with advice and information from Zara of ZTfit Studios. The Sidmouth based personal trainer will be talking about exercise, healthy eating and more to get your 2019 started on the right foot.

You can also pick up a voucher for a free taster session at Zara’s studio and there is no need to book so you can just drop into Sidmouth Library on Saturday from 10am - 12pm.

Treasure Island Pantomime at the Manor Pavilion Theatre

Saturday night is your last chance to see this year’s performance of Treasure Island performed by Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society.

The panto closes its week long run on January 5 and only has tickets left for the evening shows so be quick if you fancy some theatre. The performance starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £13 or £6.50 for under 16s. To purchase tickets call the box office on 01395 514413.

Tidy up Sidmouth’s beach

Give something back this weekend and help Sidmouth Plastic Warriors and Surfers Against Sewage clean up the beach.

They are meeting at 10.30am on Saturday (January 5) at the Marine Pub and will be cleaning until midday. Gloves, bags and litter pickers are available but you can bring your own if you have them. Everyone is welcome to stay for a drink at the Marine Pub after to commemorate a job well done.

Chiefs in town for big game

Fresh from a thrilling Boxing Day win, Sidmouth Chiefs are back in action this Saturday in a top of the table clash against St Austell.

The Chiefs are unbeaten in four months and clinched a dramatic 27-26 win over the President’s XV thanks to two late tries. Kickoff is 2.30pm at Blackmore Field, Heydons Lane, Sidmouth EX10 8NJ so be sure to get down and support the boys

Walter’s Winter Checklist Trail at the Donkey Sanctuary

With no rain scheduled, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to get outdoors and make good on your new year’s resolution to do more exercise.

It is the penultimate weekend of the Donkey Sanctuary’s winter checklist trail where you can learn about what one of their donkeys, Walter, needs during the cold months. You can follow the trail round and record the items you find before claiming your prize and certificate. The trail is open from 9am - 4pm and costs £3.

Friendship Community Lunch

If you spend Sundays by yourself and are looking for some company, head along to Primley Church Hall for a friendship community lunch.

You can meet new people and enjoy a free meal without having to wash up! Call 01395 597464 to book a place and transport can be provided. The lunch starts at 12.15pm at Primley Chruch on Primley Road, Sidmouth EX10 9LB.