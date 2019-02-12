Advanced search

Sidmouth’s shop ‘thank-you to customers’ as they announce closure before fifth anniversary

PUBLISHED: 11:41 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 20 February 2019

Sidmouth wines. Ref shs 6485-46-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth’s wine shop will shut its doors next month.

Natalie Bowditch and Matt Collings will not be renewing the lease on Sidmouth Wines, in Fore Street, when it runs out at the end of March.

The couple took over the shop on April 1 2014 and would be celebrating five years in business this year.

The owners say they will shut earlier if all their stock is sold before the end of March.

The independent business sold a range of alcohols made within the East Devon area, including 15 gins from small distilleries and beers from 11 local breweries.

Natalie said: “We really want to thank all our loyal customers for all their loyal support.

There are lots of things, business rates, they were £618, they are now £892 and the price of wine has also shot up.

“I’ve worked here for nearly 20 years and Matt has for 10. We have really enjoyed it, it’s a nice chance to meet people.”

