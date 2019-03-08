Marjorie, 105, captures Sidmouth's history in new poetry book

Marjorie Hodnett celebrating her 105th birthday back in April. Ref shs 14 19TI 1577. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A 105 year old poet has released a new anthology of poems showcasing Sidmouth's past.

Marjorie Hodnett has worked with Sidmouth Museum to create the book called A Sideways Glance at Life.

Mrs Hodnett, a retired teacher, has written the poems based on images from the museum's archives as well as her own memories.

She said: "Sometimes I do not write anything for months and then you find something you feel you want to write about.

"A line comes into your head and you start thinking in rhymes and it just happens. It helps if you are given a subject.

"I always want to learn something new and like trying new things."

The book is illustrated with images including Sidmouth's first ever hot cross bun giveaway, fisherman heritage, politicians' visits to the town and the closure of the town's train line.

One poem, entitled A Stormy Night in March, was inspired by an emergency call out where the Sidmouth resident mistook a plastic bag on a dark stormy night for a person in distress.

She has published work before to help raise money for the front garden at her home at Abbeyfield Court in Station Road.

The centenarian enjoys writing prose from her top floor window which looks out over Sidmouth's croquet lawn and cricket ground.

There is a limited edition of 100 copies which have been signed by the pensioner and on sale from Paragon Bookshop, Winstone Books or Sidmouth Museum's online shop.

The museum closed on Saturday (November 2) and will reopen for its new season on March 20, 2020.