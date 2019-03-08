Advanced search

Topsy turns 107

PUBLISHED: 15:18 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 06 June 2019

Gertrude Topsy Hindley celebrated 107th birthday. Picture: Richard Hindley

Gertrude Topsy Hindley celebrated 107th birthday. Picture: Richard Hindley

The founder of an animal charity has celebrated her 107th birthday.

Gertrude 'Topsy' Hindley enjoyed a mid-morning tea with her family and friends at Arcot House.

In the run up to her birthday, Topsy met a snake also called Gertrude, who was brought to the house by Reptile Russ, who spoke about an unusual array of animals.

Gertrude 'Topsy' Hindley enjoyed a mid-morning tea with her family and friends at Arcot House.

In the run up to her birthday, Topsy met a snake also called Gertrude, who was brought to the house by Reptile Russ, who spoke about an unusual array of animals.

Topsy is fondly known for setting up the Sidmouth Animal Welfare and Animal Rescue Centre, now ARC, in 1972 and often brought home many of the animals she rescued.

Anita Holder, registered manager at Arcot House, said: "She was very pleased with her card from the Queen and commented on how lovely she looked. Topsy continues to be very well health wise in general.

Gertrude Topsy Hindley celebrated 107th birthday. Picture: Richard HindleyGertrude Topsy Hindley celebrated 107th birthday. Picture: Richard Hindley

"She enjoys coming out into the lounge on occasions and recently met a snake called Gertrude when we had Reptile Russ here showing and talking about an array of unusual animals as part of an activity."

