Sidmouth woman told to overcome alcohol or go to jail - crown court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant Archant

A woman who lashed out at police when she was drunk in Sidmouth has been warned she will go to jail unless she overcomes an alcohol problem.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Christine Stafford was already subject to a suspended sentence when she was arrested for an incident earlier this year.

Stafford, aged 59, of Salters Meadow, Sidmouth, admitted assault on an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly when she appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday (August 20).

Judge Timothy Rose deferred her sentence for three months and told her she would not receive an immediate jail sentence if she stayed out of trouble and cooperated with the addiction service.

He said: "If you comply with the conditions, I will not be sending you to prison. If you don't, and mess up, and break the obligations, then all bets are off. "The first requirement is not to commit any further offence, so no further trouble, arrests or prosecutions.

"You will cooperate with an assessment for an alcohol treatment requirement and keep all appointments and accept treatment if it is offered on an informal basis.

"You will not be found by the police drunk or under the influence of alcohol in any public place.

"You will also save up starter money for paying compensation for the assault. It is reasonable to expect you to have saved £100."

Miss Kelly Scrivener, defending, said Stafford is not drinking at the moment and is receiving help from the mental health services.

Mr Nigel Wraith, prosecuting, said the police are considering applying for a criminal behaviour order when the case returns to court in November.