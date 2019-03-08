Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth woman told to overcome alcohol or go to jail - crown court hears

PUBLISHED: 11:28 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:28 20 August 2019

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Archant

A woman who lashed out at police when she was drunk in Sidmouth has been warned she will go to jail unless she overcomes an alcohol problem.

Christine Stafford was already subject to a suspended sentence when she was arrested for an incident earlier this year.

Stafford, aged 59, of Salters Meadow, Sidmouth, admitted assault on an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly when she appeared at Exeter Crown Court on Tuesday (August 20).

Judge Timothy Rose deferred her sentence for three months and told her she would not receive an immediate jail sentence if she stayed out of trouble and cooperated with the addiction service.

He said: "If you comply with the conditions, I will not be sending you to prison. If you don't, and mess up, and break the obligations, then all bets are off. "The first requirement is not to commit any further offence, so no further trouble, arrests or prosecutions.

"You will cooperate with an assessment for an alcohol treatment requirement and keep all appointments and accept treatment if it is offered on an informal basis.

"You will not be found by the police drunk or under the influence of alcohol in any public place.

"You will also save up starter money for paying compensation for the assault. It is reasonable to expect you to have saved £100."

Miss Kelly Scrivener, defending, said Stafford is not drinking at the moment and is receiving help from the mental health services.

Mr Nigel Wraith, prosecuting, said the police are considering applying for a criminal behaviour order when the case returns to court in November.

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Wheelchair-friendly tree trail officially opens in Sidmouth

Jon Ball,Frances Deegan and Ed Dolphin at the launch of the Accessible Tree Trail. Ref shs 34 19TI 8606. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth woman told to overcome alcohol or go to jail - crown court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Neighbourhood plan promotes ideas for safe town and active community

The Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan outlines proposals to protect and enhance local facilities in the Sid Valley. Picture: Simon Horn/Canva

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists