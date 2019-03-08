Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Michelle reaches semi-final of prestigious competition

PUBLISHED: 17:05 08 July 2019

Michelle Hiller is waiting to hear how she fared in the semi finals of the competition. Picture: Le Cordon Bleu

Michelle Hiller is waiting to hear how she fared in the semi finals of the competition. Picture: Le Cordon Bleu

Archant

An aspiring chef from Sidmouth has reached the semi-finals of a prestigious competition to win £40,000.

Renowned cookery school Le Cordon Bleu has been searching for the UK's best pastry chefs and food entrepreneurs.

Sidmouth resident Michelle Hiller is among the 40 candidates competing for the Julia Child Scholarship and will compete in the semi-finals this week.

Success in the heats will take her one step closer towards the top prize.

As well as £40,000, the scholarship winner will receive 12 months training from Le Cordon Bleu's diplome de patisserie and a diploma in culinary management.

As part of their studies they will carry out an internship placement at London's Savoy Hotel and be offered business advice from experts.

During the training the winner will be put up in luxury accommodation.

The semi-final heats took place on Wednesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 4.

Lucky finalists will then compete for the top prizes on September 16 at Le Cordon Bleu.

The winner will be announced and will be presented their prize by Le Cordon Bleu alumna, Mary Berry.

The second and third-place runners-up will receive high-performance Zwilling Diplôme knives.

Most Read

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery students experience university life

Kings School students Naomi Gammon,Eleanor Brandon,James Parkes and Michael Penston. Ref sho 27 19TI 7107. Picture: Terry Ife

Many hands make light work as garden centre help scouts move beds

Members of the scout working part with Combe Garden Centre and Combe Estate staff pose with the finished beds. Picture: 1st Sid Vale Scouts

‘Passive aggressive’ sign put up to tackle dog mess problem

Dog Poo sign at Chandlers Lane. Ref shs 27 19TI 7033. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Pressure mounts to bring lifeguards to town beach after year of planning

A surf rescue board on Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7133. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery students experience university life

Kings School students Naomi Gammon,Eleanor Brandon,James Parkes and Michael Penston. Ref sho 27 19TI 7107. Picture: Terry Ife

Many hands make light work as garden centre help scouts move beds

Members of the scout working part with Combe Garden Centre and Combe Estate staff pose with the finished beds. Picture: 1st Sid Vale Scouts

‘Passive aggressive’ sign put up to tackle dog mess problem

Dog Poo sign at Chandlers Lane. Ref shs 27 19TI 7033. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Toucans all set for big Honiton Netball League meeting with Beer Blazers

Beer-based netball team Shooting Starz who play in the Honiton Netball League. Picture STEPH UPSON

Michelle reaches semi-final of prestigious competition

Michelle Hiller is waiting to hear how she fared in the semi finals of the competition. Picture: Le Cordon Bleu

‘Distinctive’ vintage bikes stolen in Sidmouth

Many hands make light work as garden centre help scouts move beds

Members of the scout working part with Combe Garden Centre and Combe Estate staff pose with the finished beds. Picture: 1st Sid Vale Scouts

Mission to reunite urn with owner

Sharlene Hoskin's son Teejay spotted the shiny item on the ground, which turned out to be a small urn containing ashes at The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: Sharlene Hoskin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists