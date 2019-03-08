Michelle reaches semi-final of prestigious competition

Michelle Hiller is waiting to hear how she fared in the semi finals of the competition. Picture: Le Cordon Bleu Archant

An aspiring chef from Sidmouth has reached the semi-finals of a prestigious competition to win £40,000.

Renowned cookery school Le Cordon Bleu has been searching for the UK's best pastry chefs and food entrepreneurs.

Sidmouth resident Michelle Hiller is among the 40 candidates competing for the Julia Child Scholarship and will compete in the semi-finals this week.

Success in the heats will take her one step closer towards the top prize.

As well as £40,000, the scholarship winner will receive 12 months training from Le Cordon Bleu's diplome de patisserie and a diploma in culinary management.

As part of their studies they will carry out an internship placement at London's Savoy Hotel and be offered business advice from experts.

During the training the winner will be put up in luxury accommodation.

The semi-final heats took place on Wednesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 4.

Lucky finalists will then compete for the top prizes on September 16 at Le Cordon Bleu.

The winner will be announced and will be presented their prize by Le Cordon Bleu alumna, Mary Berry.

The second and third-place runners-up will receive high-performance Zwilling Diplôme knives.