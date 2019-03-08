Hannah’s £10k total to kit out ambulance for community

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 11:30 02 August 2019

A Sidmouth woman is hoping to raise £10,000 to kit out an ambulance for a Ugandan community.

Hannah Vicarage will be setting up a stall in Sidmouth Prayer Room, in Holmdale Road, for the whole of Sidmouth Folk Festival.

Her parents founded Gideon's Trust, a school in Bombo, Uguanda, for children living or have family members affected by HIV and AIDS.

In the past she has raised money for a play area and fresh water pipeline for the community and is now setting her sights on securing medicine and kit for the vehicle.

Funding has been secured for the ambulance which will be staffed by a hospital in Kampala.

She has raised £1,900 so far and hopes to raise a similar amount during the festival.

She will be offering henna, hair braids and hair feathers between 10am and 6pm starting from Saturday (August 3).

Mrs Vicarage said: "There's currently no medical provision at all in the area, so this is what the community have asked me to try and achieve this year.

"It will mean everything. Women giving birth have to do it at home. I have seen heavily pregnant women walking to Kampala which is a three hour drive away. There is lots of malaria and typhoid in the water. There are no doctors and no ambulance."

Sidmouth Prayer Room is in Holmdale opposite Daffydowndilly confectionary shop.

