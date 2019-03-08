Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Family's pride as daughter ordained as Church of England priest

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 August 2019

Sharon Humberstone was ordained as a priest in Coventry Cathedral. Picture: Becky Robson

Sharon Humberstone was ordained as a priest in Coventry Cathedral. Picture: Becky Robson

Archant

A Sidmouth woman has been ordained as a Church of England priest.

Proud family members of Sharon Humberstone attended an ordination service in Coventry Cathedral in June.

Mrs Humberstone grew up in Sidmouth from the age of six and first developed an interest in the church after attending Sunday school.

As a child she attended Sidmouth Methodist Church, in High Street, with her family.

The mum-of-two now jointly preaches in Hartsfield and Gallery Common churches in north west Coventry.

Her mum Lorna Lavers, stepfather David, joined her two children and husband at 30 years for the service.

Mrs Laver said: "I'm really proud. There were many years of study. Sharon traces her religious inspiration back to attending our local Methodist church Sunday school back in the seventies and is now delighted that she is jointly preaching in Hartshill and Gallery Common Churches.

"Her stepfather was incredibly proud and even he was in tears. The service was lovely.

"Sharon also runs outreach hospice services together with great care teams in varying Coventry locations so life is never dull."

Most Read

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

First design revealed as Rockfish submit application for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Concerns for boys washed out to sea

The Sidmouth Lifeboat station, sailing club and Drill Hall at Port Royal

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

First design revealed as Rockfish submit application for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Concerns for boys washed out to sea

The Sidmouth Lifeboat station, sailing club and Drill Hall at Port Royal

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Family’s pride as daughter ordained as Church of England priest

Sharon Humberstone was ordained as a priest in Coventry Cathedral. Picture: Becky Robson

Sidmouth Town boss: “It’s a tough start”

Football on pitch

Sidmouth’s Rory Thomas slams 28 boundaries in super knock for 2nd XI against Exeter 2nds

The view from the scorebox at Newton Poppleford CC. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Tincknell and team take first at Road America race

Harry Tincknell enjoys post match celebrations after the teams win at the IMSA Road Race Showcase at Road America. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

Sidmouth CC latest - who’s leading the race to be the clubs top wicket taker in league matches this season

Picture: Thinkstock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists