Family's pride as daughter ordained as Church of England priest

Sharon Humberstone was ordained as a priest in Coventry Cathedral. Picture: Becky Robson Archant

A Sidmouth woman has been ordained as a Church of England priest.

Proud family members of Sharon Humberstone attended an ordination service in Coventry Cathedral in June.

Mrs Humberstone grew up in Sidmouth from the age of six and first developed an interest in the church after attending Sunday school.

As a child she attended Sidmouth Methodist Church, in High Street, with her family.

The mum-of-two now jointly preaches in Hartsfield and Gallery Common churches in north west Coventry.

Her mum Lorna Lavers, stepfather David, joined her two children and husband at 30 years for the service.

Mrs Laver said: "I'm really proud. There were many years of study. Sharon traces her religious inspiration back to attending our local Methodist church Sunday school back in the seventies and is now delighted that she is jointly preaching in Hartshill and Gallery Common Churches.

"Her stepfather was incredibly proud and even he was in tears. The service was lovely.

"Sharon also runs outreach hospice services together with great care teams in varying Coventry locations so life is never dull."