'Avoid becoming intoxicated' - Jean's top tips to living to 100

Jean Green celebrated her 100th birthday. Picture: Sidmouth Nursing Home Archant

Being happy but not getting drunk is the key to living a long life says Sidmouth's latest centenarian.

Jean Green turned 100 on Thursday, June 30, and celebrated her big birthday with family at Sidmouth Nursing Home.

The Sidmouth resident was born in Essex in 1919 but throughout her life has lived across the world.

Before moving to Sidmouth she lived in South America, London and Guernsey.

She retired to the town to be closer to her family.

Julie Casley, from Sidmouth Nursing Home, said Jean has a passion for knitting, making hundreds of garments until her sight started to fail.

When she was younger she loved horse riding and ballroom dancing.

Speaking on the secret to a long life, Jean said: "Be happy, enjoy everything that you can and do all the good things that you can do for other people - and avoid becoming intoxicated."