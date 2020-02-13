Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA? Archant

A plea has been issued for those with photos of the Sidmouth YMCA building dating back to the late 1880s to come forward.

Architectural photographs of the Mill Street premises are needed to boost Sidmouth YMCA's chances of a successful application for listed building consent - which they would need to make changes to a listed building. The YMCA board is putting together an application to renovate an internal staircase to make it safer for users.

Prior to Sidmouth Methodist Church being built in the 1880s, they met at the Wesleyan Chapel which is now home to the YMCA.

Currently, the building is used for a weekly café on Fridays between 11am and 3pm and it is hoped the renovation works could lead to a youth club being established for Friday and Saturday evenings.

Anyone who does have any photographs, aerial pictures or architectural drawings, particularly dating back to the late 1880s, should get in touch with the YMCA.

To get in touch, ring 01404 814277