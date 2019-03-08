Advanced search

Megan says goodbye to long locks for charity

PUBLISHED: 17:01 07 May 2019

Megan Waterfield before and after her hair cut. Picture: Julia Waterfield

Megan Waterfield before and after her hair cut. Picture: Julia Waterfield

A kind hearted five-year-old has donated 13 inches of her hair to help youngsters who have lost their own.

Megan Waterfield braved the chop of her Rapunzel like locks at the weekend to raise money for the Little Princess Trust.

She was watched on by her proud family when she had her hair cut on Saturday at Barnet hair salon in Sidmouth. Her older sister Isla helped with the chop, cutting off some of her sibling's hair.

The youngster is within reaching distance of her £550 target, which is the cost of making one wig for the trust.

Megan's mum Julia previously told the Herald that her daughter had been asking for ages to cut her hair short and jumped at the chance to do it for charity.

The five year old is now sporting a pretty bob and is happy to have raised so much for the charity.

Visit www.justgiving.com/ fundraising/megan-waterfield to donate to Megan's fundraising.

