Sidmouth youngsters help cause to support disabled people in Moldova

A group of seven youngsters went to Moldova with All Saints Church to help convert a derelict building. Picture: Kirsty Hammond Archant

Sidmouth youngsters have helped to improve a building supporting people with special needs in Moldova.

A group of seven teenagers from All Saints Church spent a fortnight in the country and helped fundraise towards converting a derelict building.

It is part of a project set up by Ancora Salvadi to change attitudes towards people with disabilities within the country.

Before the visit, the youngsters raised £4,000 to pay for cement and new windows for the building.

John and Kirsty Hammond accompanied the youngsters on the trip, which was organised by Mission Direct.

It is the first trip abroad led by the church but Mrs Hammond hopes they can do something similar in the near future.

Mrs Hammond said: "We were bringing hope to these people and a very small part of helping to change the culture for those with disabilities.

"We also gave out food parcels to those who live out in villages, sang and entertained children with disabilities in the park and much more."