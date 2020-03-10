Sidmouth youngsters dress up for World Book Day 2020

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9493 Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Sidmouth youngsters were dressed to impress this World Book Day.

Primary school youngsters had a whale of a time marking the annual event on Thursday, March 5.

As part of the day children choose their favourite book and dressed up as the characters.

Among the titles chosen by Sidmouth Primary School youngsters were The Tiger who Came to Tea, Little Mermaid, Mr Stink and Alice in Wonderland.

The youngsters took part in various reading-related activities to celebrate the day.

World Book Day is a registered charity on a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own.

The main aim of World Book Day in the UK and Ireland is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

This is the 22nd year there's been a World Book Day.

