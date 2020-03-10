Advanced search

Sidmouth youngsters dress up for World Book Day 2020

PUBLISHED: 16:17 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 10 March 2020

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9493 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth youngsters were dressed to impress this World Book Day.

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9491 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9491 Picture: Terry Ife

Primary school youngsters had a whale of a time marking the annual event on Thursday, March 5.

As part of the day children choose their favourite book and dressed up as the characters.

Among the titles chosen by Sidmouth Primary School youngsters were The Tiger who Came to Tea, Little Mermaid, Mr Stink and Alice in Wonderland.

The youngsters took part in various reading-related activities to celebrate the day.

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9489 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9489 Picture: Terry Ife

World Book Day is a registered charity on a mission to give every child and young person a book of their own.

The main aim of World Book Day in the UK and Ireland is to encourage children to explore the pleasures of books and reading by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own.

This is the 22nd year there's been a World Book Day.

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9485 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9485 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9478 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9478 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9483 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9483 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9473 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9473 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9471 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9471 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9467 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9467 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9460 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9460 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9450 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9450 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9448 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9448 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9439 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9439 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9438 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9438 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9428 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9428 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9424 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9424 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9419 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9419 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9412 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9412 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9408 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9408 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9403 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9403 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9399 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9399 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9395 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9395 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9390 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9390 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9381 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9381 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9385 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9385 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9379 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9379 Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9375 Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Primary School's World Book Day Ref shs 10 20TI 9375 Picture: Terry Ife

