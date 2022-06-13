Children from Sidmouth Primary School have shown their ‘array of talent and skills’ by completing a Jubilee-themed sponsorship challenge during half term.

Pupils were challenged by the PTFA to do something related to the number 22 during half term in tribute to The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee happening in 2022.

Some children baked 22 cakes and sold them to neighbours, other ran 22 laps of a family member’s garden. Another pupil scored 22 goals past their dad, there was hoop shooting, jumping on a trampoline 22 times and skipping through a hoola hoop.

Bonnie did '22 cartwheels in front of dinosaurs' at Dinosaurs in the Park in Exeter - Credit: Contributed

Betsy challenged herself to make 22 happy cards and pictures to give to friends and family to make them smile - Credit: Contributed

Flynn scored 22 goals against his Dad whilst wearing red, white and blue for his 22 challenge - Credit: Contributed

Zach swam lengths of the pool in the sunshine for his challenge - Credit: Contributed

Theo aimed to run around the church 22 times - he did 30 laps, and was awarded with a medal and some sponsorship money - Credit: Contributed

Youngsters were also challenged to get sponsorship for the challenge with money raised going towards new science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) equipment and for revamping the school’s outdoor spaces.

The money raised is still being counted and a final total is not yet known, but headteacher Claire Fegan praised the pupils’ for their efforts.

She said: “It has been fantastic to see the range of things the children have completed for the Jubilee Challenge, showing an impressive array of talents and skills.

“I am really grateful to the PTFA for organising this alternative way for families to mark the platinum jubilee whilst raising much-needed funds for school projects."