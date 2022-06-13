The magic number was 22 for Sidmouth youngsters in Jubilee-themed challenge
- Credit: Contributed
Children from Sidmouth Primary School have shown their ‘array of talent and skills’ by completing a Jubilee-themed sponsorship challenge during half term.
Pupils were challenged by the PTFA to do something related to the number 22 during half term in tribute to The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee happening in 2022.
Some children baked 22 cakes and sold them to neighbours, other ran 22 laps of a family member’s garden. Another pupil scored 22 goals past their dad, there was hoop shooting, jumping on a trampoline 22 times and skipping through a hoola hoop.
Youngsters were also challenged to get sponsorship for the challenge with money raised going towards new science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) equipment and for revamping the school’s outdoor spaces.
The money raised is still being counted and a final total is not yet known, but headteacher Claire Fegan praised the pupils’ for their efforts.
She said: “It has been fantastic to see the range of things the children have completed for the Jubilee Challenge, showing an impressive array of talents and skills.
“I am really grateful to the PTFA for organising this alternative way for families to mark the platinum jubilee whilst raising much-needed funds for school projects."