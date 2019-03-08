Advanced search

Plans revealed to update ‘tired’ youth centre

PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 March 2019

Ben Feasey at Sidmouth Youth Centre. Ref shs 06 18TI 7345. Picture: Terry Ife

Ben Feasey at Sidmouth Youth Centre. Ref shs 06 18TI 7345. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exciting new plans to refurbish Sidmouth’s ‘tired’ and ‘outdated’ youth centre have been revealed.

Youth worker co-ordinator Ben Feasey says members are looking at a complete overhaul of the Manstone site’s interior, which has not been touched in decades.

The first phase looks to install much-needed new lighting, ceiling tiles and to replace carpets with hardwood flooring and curtains with blinds.

In the longer term plan, Mr Feasey said he would like to replace the tiling in the bathroom and build a milkshake bar that the youngsters could run as a social enterprise.

The youth worker said the facility had become more than just a youth centre, so it needed to provide an up-to-date space for the town’s young people.

Mr Feasey said: “The whole building is outdated.

“We need a centre that reflects that (all the services they do) and that is why  we need to refurbish the place.

“If you look at a lot of other youth clubs, across the county, they have hard wood flooring.

“We have around 60 kids a week, they will always spill things, we need to put some hardwood flooring in.”

The youth centre has approached The Keith Owen Fund and Sidmouth Town Council about funding opportunities.

A local architect has also been asked to price the cost of the project.

The youth centre currently runs a café, providing free fruit for users and snacks at a reduced rate and provides youth cooking sessions.

The cooking sessions received a recent boost from Sidmouth Consolidated Charities which supplied cash for a new cooker and £150 worth of utensils.

Mr Feasey thanked Ruth Rose and the team from the charity for their support to help young people learn to cook and eat healthier food during the centre’s skill nights.

He said: “Young people work with youth workers to build confidence in the kitchen as well as awareness in health and hygiene all working towards in-house certificates and a more independent self.

“The food that is made is then taken home or given our to the group for free.

“Having the new cooker and utensils means we can continue this great work with more young people  from our community.”

