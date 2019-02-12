Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Everybody Rejoice - Sidmouth Youth Theatre enjoys success in annual musical

PUBLISHED: 13:37 12 February 2019

Sidmouth Youth Theatre put on a production of Wiz. shs 06 19TI 9385. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Youth Theatre put on a production of Wiz. shs 06 19TI 9385. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

It was a magical evening at the Manor Pavilion as Sidmouth Youth Theatre returned to the land of Oz for this year’s spectacle The Wiz.

Sidmouth Youth Theatre put on a production of Wiz. shs 06 19TI 9366. Picture: Terry IfeSidmouth Youth Theatre put on a production of Wiz. shs 06 19TI 9366. Picture: Terry Ife

Full of colour and a great cast, the young performers threw themselves into bringing to life the soulful production packed with great Motown inspired music.

The theatre group has visited Oz twice since its formation in 1985, with its last visited to the Emerald City back in 2007.

Donning the glass slippers this time was Daisy Theopilus who brought a sweetness to the role of Dorothy as she tried to get home at Kansas, while helping her new friends find a brain, heart and some courage.

She was supported by the fantastic trio of Tom Varley, Cameron Retter and Jack Wilson in the roles of the scarecrow, tin man and cowardly lion respectively.

Each of them had great characterisation and stage presence, with Wilson confidently connecting with the audience throughout as he showcased the lion’s cheeky charm and scaredy-cat nature.

Lauren Brewster nicely switched from the tough but caring Aunt Em to delightfully wicked Evillene, as audiences met the Wicked Witch of the West.

Former youth theatre member Jake Burrow leant his stage experience to the role of Oz’s all powerful Wiz and in their stage debut Buster the dog, made a lasting impression in a few seconds of stage time with many audible ‘aws’from audience members as he ran across the stage as Dorothy’s beloved Toto.

Some 84 students from Sidmouth College were involved with this year’s show taking on challenging choreography and tricky movements. The most impressive being a fast paced roller skate routine, which without the evident rehearsal could easily have gone wrong.

The ensemble took on a multitude of roles acting as Munchkins, crows and the famous yellow brick road, seamlessly swapping characters and costumes in a number of speedy changes.

The projections used to take the audience on the journey were simply stunning, and its bright colour palate matched the energy presented by the cast.

Following the closing number, audiences certainly didn’t want to leave Oz and go home after a packed couple of hours of family fun.

See our gallery of photographs.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Farm manager and company cleared of manslaughter charges after tractor drivers’ death

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Temporary closure remains in place at Sidmouth’s The Donkey Sanctuary

Precautions have been taken in the wake of equine flu.

Sidmouth mechanic carries out repairs to help military comrade get back on the road

Gordon Legg hands the keys back to Ben Hilton after repairing Ben's land rover. Ref shs 06 19TI 9034. Picture: Terry Ife

First show home opened at housing development in Newton Poppleford

Lord Clinton officially opens the Cavanna Homes show home at Alfreds Gate with Cavanna Homes MD Keith Miller. Picture: © Guy Newman

Sidmouth family’s £755 thank-you to cancer charities that supported them

Members of the Sharland family enjoying the disco and quiz which raised £755.50 for FORCE and ELF. Picture: Marion Sharland

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery student to represent UK at geography Olympics in Hong Kong

Student Naomi Gammon (right) with her geography teacher Dr Charlotte Hawkins will represent the UK at the Geo Olympiad in the summer. Picture: Clarissa Place

Susie edges out Chris in a compelling ladies’ championship semi-final meeting

Exmouth darts player Paul Milford gets England national team call-up

Exmouth darts ace Paul Milford in action. Picture PIETER VERBEEK

Samosa Lady of Ottery to host singles night to spice up Valentine’s

Tina Chauhan-Challis, the Samosa Lady, is going for a world record to make 500 samosas in 24 hours. Picture: Clarissa Place

Triple murder investigation launched after three bodies found in Exeter

Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists