Everybody Rejoice - Sidmouth Youth Theatre enjoys success in annual musical

Sidmouth Youth Theatre put on a production of Wiz. shs 06 19TI 9385. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

It was a magical evening at the Manor Pavilion as Sidmouth Youth Theatre returned to the land of Oz for this year’s spectacle The Wiz.

Full of colour and a great cast, the young performers threw themselves into bringing to life the soulful production packed with great Motown inspired music.

The theatre group has visited Oz twice since its formation in 1985, with its last visited to the Emerald City back in 2007.

Donning the glass slippers this time was Daisy Theopilus who brought a sweetness to the role of Dorothy as she tried to get home at Kansas, while helping her new friends find a brain, heart and some courage.

She was supported by the fantastic trio of Tom Varley, Cameron Retter and Jack Wilson in the roles of the scarecrow, tin man and cowardly lion respectively.

Each of them had great characterisation and stage presence, with Wilson confidently connecting with the audience throughout as he showcased the lion’s cheeky charm and scaredy-cat nature.

Lauren Brewster nicely switched from the tough but caring Aunt Em to delightfully wicked Evillene, as audiences met the Wicked Witch of the West.

Former youth theatre member Jake Burrow leant his stage experience to the role of Oz’s all powerful Wiz and in their stage debut Buster the dog, made a lasting impression in a few seconds of stage time with many audible ‘aws’from audience members as he ran across the stage as Dorothy’s beloved Toto.

Some 84 students from Sidmouth College were involved with this year’s show taking on challenging choreography and tricky movements. The most impressive being a fast paced roller skate routine, which without the evident rehearsal could easily have gone wrong.

The ensemble took on a multitude of roles acting as Munchkins, crows and the famous yellow brick road, seamlessly swapping characters and costumes in a number of speedy changes.

The projections used to take the audience on the journey were simply stunning, and its bright colour palate matched the energy presented by the cast.

Following the closing number, audiences certainly didn’t want to leave Oz and go home after a packed couple of hours of family fun.

